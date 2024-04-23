Kwabena Frimpong schools NDC's Brogya Genfi on health infrastructure in Ashanti Region

23.04.2024 LISTEN

The Deputy Protocol Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Frimpong, has criticized the Deputy Director for Special Duties of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, for spreading propaganda against the Akufo-Addo administration regarding health infrastructure in the Ashanti region.

In response to Mr. Genfi's statements urging President Akufo-Addo to relocate the University of Ghana Medical Center to Kumasi due to alleged neglect of hospital projects initiated by the previous administration, Mr. Frimpong refuted these claims in a statement obtained by MyGhanaMedia.com.

Mr. Frimpong outlined several hospital projects initiated by the previous administration that are either being completed or continued by the Akufo-Addo government. He emphasized that the Akufo-Addo administration has made significant contributions to the healthcare system in the Ashanti Region.

He urged the people of the Ashanti Region to maintain their trust in the NPP government and not be swayed by what he described as lies and propaganda spread by NDC members.

Read Kwabena Frimpong's full statment below:

Dear Yaw Brogya Genfi (Suame),

I bring you greetings and education to refute the mischievous write-ups on your Facebook page.

First and foremost, you touched on H.E President Akufo Addo abandoning hospital projects started by the incompetent Mahama administration which are pure lies. I wished you would have touched on NDC abandoning the 800-Bed Capacity KNUST Teaching Hospital Project which was commenced by Former President John Agyekum. Under the eight (8) year rule of the Mills/Mahama administration, not a single block was added to the project.

Today Prez Akufo Addo has resumed the project and its over 85% complete. Upon its completion, this hospital would greatly enhance health care service delivery in the Ashanti Region.

In addition, all Euroget hospital projects started by Former Prez Kuffour have been completed by the current NPP government. These include the Bekwai Government Hospital, Tepa Government Hospital, Konongo Government Hospital, Kumawu Government, Fomena Government Hospital, Afari Military Hospital is 95% complete.

Furthermore, the construction of the Komfo Anokye Children and Maternity Ward by the Rebecca Foundation (led by the wife of President Akufo-Addo), stands as clear evidence of good governance by NPP government in improving the health care system in the Ashanti Region.

The former Tepa District Hospital has been converted into Ghana Immigration Training School (GIS), Tepa. This is the second GIS training school besides Assin Fosu.

The ongoing Komfo Anokye Maternity Block, which was initially started forty-eight (48) years ago during the Acheampong regime, has been rebuilt from ground zero and is now over 85% complete. Upon completion, the 750 Bed Maternity Block will stand as the biggest of its kind in West Africa.

Other ongoing hospital projects in the Ashanti Region nearing various stages of completion include the Twedie 40-Bed Hospital, Sabronum 40-Bed Hospital, Manso Nkwanta 40-Bed Hospital, Drobonso 40-Bed Hospital, as well as the Suame 40-bed Hospital.

Another significant stride in enhancing safe healthcare deliveries has been the donation of forty-eight (48) to all constituencies in the region. Also, the establishment of a Zipline drone centre at Mampong-Ashanti to deliver essential medical care to all health facilities including CHPS Compounds in the region.

Furthermore, let me educate you on the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) Hospital, which was initiated by late Former President Atta Mills, and subsequently completed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government, resulting in the state-of-the-art facility we see today. Incompetent Mahama hurriedly commissioned Phase I of the project just a day before handing over power, neglecting to equip the facility with essential operational equipment. However, the current NPP government stepped in, provided the necessary equipment, and successfully completed Phase II, transforming UGMC into an operational hospital.

Finally, from the above-mentioned achievements, it is evident that President Akufo-Addo's government has contributed more to the healthcare system in the Ashanti Region than your so-called incompetent administration. It is imperative, therefore, for the good people of the Ashanti Region to maintain their trust in the NPP government and not be swayed by the lies and propaganda being peddled by NDC members.

I shall be back.......

Thank you.