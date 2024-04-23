ModernGhana logo
Bawumia embarks on working visit to Italy and the Vatican to boost bilateral ties

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has embarked on a working visit to the Republic of Italy and the Vatican State aimed at deepening cooperation between Ghana and the two European nations.

According to a statement dated April 23 and issued by Dr. Bawumia's spokesperson Gideon Boako, the Vice President departed to Italy last night and will hold bilateral talks with key officials during his short stay.

“These diplomatic visits are part of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's efforts to strengthen connections with the global community," the statement said in part.

One of the highlights of the trip will be a meeting between Dr. Bawumia and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

"The Pope's message of love, mercy, and inclusion, which he has devoted himself to promoting unity and mutual understanding between all peoples, has been embraced around the world," Boako noted.

He added that the Vice President's engagement with His Holiness "will highlight our common principles of peace, justice, and solidarity to guide us into a better future."

The Vice President, accompanied by senior officials, is scheduled to return to Ghana on Thursday, April 25, after his two-day working visit.

