Man electrocuted after heavy rainstorm in Central Tongu Distri 

Caleb Gidisu, a 20-year-old resident of Adabakpo, a farming community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, was electrocuted in the aftermath of a heavy rainstorm that ravaged the community in the early hours of Friday, April 19, 2024.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and indicated that they rushed out to discover Caleb electrocuted on his farm after hearing a distressing noise.

Swift action from residents saw Caleb being rushed to the Adidome Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Mr Wisdom Tokpo, one of the eyewitnesses who took Caleb Gidisu to the hospital described the scene as extremely dire.

“The doctors are working on him, and we thank God that he’s responding to treatment,” he stated.

The tragedy, however, had raised serious concerns among residents regarding the response of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Prior to the incident, the residents made numerous appeals through the local radio station in Adidome for the urgent intervention of the ECG after the storm toppled a high-tension electricity pole and cables.

Despite these pleas, the Company allegedly failed to act promptly, leaving the community vulnerable to such a tragic outcome.

Madam Esenam Kaka, the Assembly Member of the area when contacted by the GNA, noted that she was not aware of the incident.

The residents of Adabakpo have called on the local leaders to ensure that similar incidents in the future are prevented.

They also advocated for improved emergency response protocols and enhanced communication channels with utility providers.

