ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man electrocuted after heavy rainstorm in Central Tongu Distri 

Social News Man electrocuted after heavy rainstorm in Central Tongu Distri
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Caleb Gidisu, a 20-year-old resident of Adabakpo, a farming community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, was electrocuted in the aftermath of a heavy rainstorm that ravaged the community in the early hours of Friday, April 19, 2024.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and indicated that they rushed out to discover Caleb electrocuted on his farm after hearing a distressing noise.

Swift action from residents saw Caleb being rushed to the Adidome Government Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Mr Wisdom Tokpo, one of the eyewitnesses who took Caleb Gidisu to the hospital described the scene as extremely dire.

“The doctors are working on him, and we thank God that he’s responding to treatment,” he stated.

The tragedy, however, had raised serious concerns among residents regarding the response of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Prior to the incident, the residents made numerous appeals through the local radio station in Adidome for the urgent intervention of the ECG after the storm toppled a high-tension electricity pole and cables. 

Despite these pleas, the Company allegedly failed to act promptly, leaving the community vulnerable to such a tragic outcome.

Madam Esenam Kaka, the Assembly Member of the area when contacted by the GNA, noted that she was not aware of the incident.

The residents of Adabakpo have called on the local leaders to ensure that similar incidents in the future are prevented.

They also advocated for improved emergency response protocols and enhanced communication channels with utility providers. 

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

2 hours ago

Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded

2 hours ago

Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts 

2 hours ago

Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27 Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27

2 hours ago

Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei Former PPA CEO granted GH₵4million bail

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s his...

4 hours ago

Dumsor: The incompetent person provided a timetable whiles those who came to solve it remain ignorant —Kabutey Ocansey jabs Akufo-Addo Dumsor: The ‘incompetent’ person provided a timetable whiles those who came to s...

4 hours ago

Defend, ensure NPPs good works are sold and highlight the bad state of the country under NDC —Afenyo-Markin urge NPP communicators Defend, ensure NPP’s good works are ‘sold’ and highlight the ‘bad’ state of the ...

4 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Musta...

5 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line