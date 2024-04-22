ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.04.2024 Headlines

Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Mahama, Borborliborbor NDC executives to cook data — Koku Anyidoho

Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Mahama, Borborliborbor NDC executives to cook data — Koku Anyidoho
22.04.2024 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has descended on the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Musah Danquah, describing him as the biggest statistical fraud on earth.

In the past year, Global Info Analytics has conducted several polls with the results pointing to the NDC's favour in the upcoming December 7 General Election.

Results from its April survey revealed that John Dramani Mahama will beat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in terms of votes in the Greater Accra Region, with New Patriotic Party voters tipped to vote for the opposition candidate.

After listening to Musah Danquah defend his survey results on a Television station , Koku Anyidoho says he has no doubt Mr. Musah Danquah is a fraudster being paid by the NDC flagbearer to cook his data and deceive.

“This guy is the biggest statistical fraud on earth being paid by JM, Omane-Boamah & the Borborliborbor gang to mislead the NDC so that when the results are declared and JM does not win again, he and Asiedu-Nketiah will incite innocent NDC supporters to go onto the streets and die,” the former NDC Deputy General Secretary argued.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho doubts that the NDC can win the Greater Accra Region by 73% in the 2024 General Election as is being claimed by the Global Info Analytics boss.

Koku Anyidoho insists that the NDC must ignore Musah Danquah and his Global Info Analytics, alleging that he is just spending John Dramani Mahama’s money free.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

A 38-year-old taxi driver has reportedly been stabbed to death Afigya Kwabre North: 38-year-old taxi driver stabbed to death at Akom

20 minutes ago

Chairman Wontumi [VIDEO]: Ghana will build rockets and launch a space mission if Bawumia becomes ...

24 minutes ago

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum 1-student-1-tablet policy: This innovation isn't for political gimmicks; I'm too...

31 minutes ago

File Photo Federation of Kumasi Traders threaten to sue Kejetia management, Fire Service

44 minutes ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Stop saying the alternative is worse and fix the overwhelming problems — Prof Gy...

45 minutes ago

April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to 1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank April 22: Cedi sells at GHS13.64 to $1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addoleft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu ‘Akufo-Addo needs to be prosecuted after his tenure’ — Martin Kpebu

1 hour ago

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak Shameless attempt to deny the existence of ‘dumsor’ is a very idiotic strategy b...

1 hour ago

MFWA Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah It’s better to admit there’s ‘dumsor’ than continuing to lie to Ghanaians out of...

1 hour ago

Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Mahama, Borborliborbor NDC executives to cook data — Koku Anyidoho Polls: Global Info Analytics is the biggest statistical fraud being paid by Maha...

Just in....
body-container-line