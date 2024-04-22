ModernGhana logo
Adenta Municipal Assembly inaugurates informal waste collectors to enhance sanitation

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
The Adenta Municipal Assembly has inaugurated the Informal Waste Workers (Adenta chapter) in a bid to address sanitation issues within the Municipality.

The launch of the Borla Taxi and Tricycle Association (BTTA) aims to bridge the gap in the waste management sector within Adenta and its environs.

Hon. Ebenezer Doku, the Municipal Chief Executive for Adenta, expressed optimism that the establishment of the BTTA will contribute significantly to maintaining Adenta Municipality's status as the cleanest Assembly in the country, according to the District Assemblies performance tracker.

Hon. Ebenezer Doku advised members of the BTTA to carry out their duties diligently, emphasizing the importance of not overloading their Tricycles beyond capacity.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Assembly provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the association, including safety boots, hand gloves, crush helmets, and reflectors, to ensure their safety and protection while carrying out their work.

Lydia Bamfo, President of the Borla Taxi and Tricycle Association of Ghana, expressed gratitude to the Adenta Municipal Assembly for recognizing the importance of their role in sanitation. She pledged the association's commitment to maintaining Adenta Municipality's status as the cleanest district in Greater Accra and Ghana as a whole.

Bamfo urged other Assemblies to follow the example set by the Adenta Municipal Assembly, emphasizing that collective efforts could lead to Ghana becoming the cleanest city in Africa, a vision championed by President Akufo-Addo.

The inauguration of the Informal Waste Collectors is part of the GARID project funded by the World Bank, which aims to improve flood risk management, solid waste management, and access to basic infrastructure and services in targeted areas.

