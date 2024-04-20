ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Efforts underway to ensure uninterrupted power supply — Afenyo-Markin

Headlines Efforts underway to ensure uninterrupted power supply — Afenyo-Markin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Efforts are underway to ensure that Ghanaians have an uninterrupted power supply, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, said on Friday.

Admitting that the current interrupted outages were a major challenge for industries and the citizenry, he said the energy sector was working to ensure that the outages were minimised.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stated this during a “Setting the Facts Rights Press Conference” held at the Parliament House.

“In any event, we know that for seven years even during COVID-19, a critical moment when businesses came to a standstill when government revenue came almost to zero, the government kept the lights on. So, it's a real challenge we are going through,” he said.

“Seven years of no power outage in the most difficult time in our economy, 2020, 2021, 2022 most difficult time, where the cedi was suffering, we came to a standstill, we kept the light on.”

“So, it should tell you about power efficiency and our competence in ensuring that we address critical challenges of the economy. So, yes, these power outages we are experiencing we are not laid back, we will get head on and solve like we when we assumed office.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, urged the NPP Party Communicators to be firm and resolute in defending the track records of their government.

“Speak to the records and explain in the taxis, trotros, drinking spots, churches, mosque, event centres, funerals, naming ceremonies to the people of Ghana the state of the country when NDC was in office and defend in ensuring that your party gets the opportunity to sustain the implementation of the major policies introduced, especially in the education sector,” he said.

“So, our dear party communicators, the ball is in your court, this government will depend on you largely to disseminate the right information to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaians,” he said.

GNA

Top Stories

6 hours ago

April 20: Cedi sells at GHS13.63 to 1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank April 20: Cedi sells at GHS13.63 to $1, GHS13.06 on BoG interbank

6 hours ago

Executive Director of Africa Education Kofi Asareleft and President Akufo-Addo Dumsor: I'm very disappointed in you for messing up the energy sector — Kofi Asa...

6 hours ago

Left to right: Kofi Asare, ECG MD Samuel Dubik Mahama, and President Akufo-Addo Dumsor: Instruct ECG MD to issue timetable and fire him for lying — Kofi Asare t...

6 hours ago

Ashanti region: Road Minister cuts sod for 24km Pakyi No.2 to Antoakrom road construction Ashanti region: Road Minister cuts sod for 24km Pakyi No.2 to Antoakrom road con...

6 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Train crash: ‘How could any normal person leave a car on rail tracks?’ — Frankli...

6 hours ago

Train crash: Driver of abandoned vehicle not our branch chairman nor secretary — North Tongu NDC Train crash: Driver of abandoned vehicle not our branch chairman nor secretary —...

6 hours ago

The crash made front page news across Kenya and President William Ruto attended Saturday's military tribute. By SIMON MAINA AFP Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

8 hours ago

Protesters urge US troops to leave Niger during a demonstration in Niamey on April 13, 2024. By - AFPFile US agrees to pull troops from key drone host Niger: officials

24 hours ago

Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy Mahama vows to scrap teacher licensure exams, review Free SHS policy

24 hours ago

Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store facility — Bawumia Government will replace burnt Madina shops with a new three-story, 120-store fac...

Just in....
body-container-line