Efforts underway to ensure uninterrupted power supply — Afenyo-Markin

Efforts are underway to ensure that Ghanaians have an uninterrupted power supply, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, said on Friday.

Admitting that the current interrupted outages were a major challenge for industries and the citizenry, he said the energy sector was working to ensure that the outages were minimised.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stated this during a “Setting the Facts Rights Press Conference” held at the Parliament House.

“In any event, we know that for seven years even during COVID-19, a critical moment when businesses came to a standstill when government revenue came almost to zero, the government kept the lights on. So, it's a real challenge we are going through,” he said.

“Seven years of no power outage in the most difficult time in our economy, 2020, 2021, 2022 most difficult time, where the cedi was suffering, we came to a standstill, we kept the light on.”

“So, it should tell you about power efficiency and our competence in ensuring that we address critical challenges of the economy. So, yes, these power outages we are experiencing we are not laid back, we will get head on and solve like we when we assumed office.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, urged the NPP Party Communicators to be firm and resolute in defending the track records of their government.

“Speak to the records and explain in the taxis, trotros, drinking spots, churches, mosque, event centres, funerals, naming ceremonies to the people of Ghana the state of the country when NDC was in office and defend in ensuring that your party gets the opportunity to sustain the implementation of the major policies introduced, especially in the education sector,” he said.

“So, our dear party communicators, the ball is in your court, this government will depend on you largely to disseminate the right information to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaians,” he said.

GNA