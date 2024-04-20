More than half of African migrants remain in Africa, report finds

People in African countries primarily migrate within the continent rather than trying to leave it, new analysis shows. A report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the African Union seeks to counter misconceptions and find better solutions to help people migrate safely.

Lack of democracy, insecurity, violence and conflict are the main drivers of migration in Africa. And as the climate crisis worsens, and more more people are pushed to leave their homes to seek a better future.

Yet the latest Africa Migration Report found that, contrary to popular belief, internal migration on the continent surpasses external migration.

"The report finds that migration primarily occurs within the African continent rather than beyond its borders," Yvonne Ndege, regional spokesperson and head of communication for IOM in the east and Horn of Africa, told RFI.

"We see a lot of media coverage on Africans trying to reach Europe in particular, but the findings of the Africa Migration Report seem to counter this belief."

'Close to home'

An estimated 20.8 million people had moved from one African country to another as of 2020, according to the report, which analysed existing migration data.

Meanwhile 19.7 million people had left the continent for non-African countries.

That means intra-African migration makes up 51 percent of all emigration from African countries.

"People want to remain close to home," Ndege said. "It is important to remember that Africa is a continent of origin, transit and destination. Public perception is that it is primarily a continent of origin."

Within Africa, the report found, migration takes places predominantly between countries that share a land border, with migrants travelling short distances to neighbouring countries.

Return migration is also common, it said. Often people leave temporarily for work or in crisis, only to move back later.

Refugees

The report also found that refugees and asylum seekers represent a high proportion of people leaving their countries in Africa.

In 2020, 21 percent of all emigrants and 30 percent of all immigrants in African countries were refugees or asylum seekers, it said.

The vast majority of people fleeing conflict or persecution remain in Africa: 86 percent of all refugees and asylum seekers from African countries were received in Africa, compared to 9.6 percent in Europe.

Africa hosted nearly a quarter of the world's total population of refugees and asylum seekers in 2022, according to the report – some 8.1 million people out of 34.9 million globally.

East Africa hosts the largest number, with Uganda and Sudan among the biggest destinations – despite Sudan being in the grip of conflict itself.

Horn of Africa crisis

The displacements are much higher in the east and Horn of Africa now, according to the report, due to conflict, climate events and socio-economic difficulties.

"The migratory landscape of Eastern Africa in particular is mostly humanitarian in nature and largely made up of refugees and asylum seekers who have contributed or contribute around 61 percent of the region's international migrant population," Ndege told RFI.

She also said that the Covid-19 pandemic had worsened existing inequalities and heightened the vulnerability of migrant populations, especially people in irregular situations and those who migrate out of necessity.

Many of these people become vulnerable to exploitation by smugglers and people traffickers.

Many migrants moving without papers took riskier routes to avoid tighter border controls and avoid being detected, Ndege said.

Need for safe passages

IOM is advocating for more safe and regular pathways for migrants wishing to move.

"We believe that well-managed migration has benefits for many, many states," Ngede said, pointing to European countries with shortages of workers.

In some instances, bilateral deals can also be beneficial to countries of origin, she noted.

"So we're working in partnership with states to help them realise the benefits of well-managed migration and governance of migration."