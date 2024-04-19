Train crash: Driver of abandoned vehicle on rail lines jailed for six months

41-year-old Abel Dzidotor, the driver whose abandoned vehicle caused the crash of one of Ghana’s newly procured trains from Poland has been sentenced to six months in prison, report StarFm online.

He is said to have pleaded guilty to three of the four charges in court today related to the incident on Thursday, April 18.

His vehicle was found parked directly across the tracks near Km 76+100 with no one attending to it.

Authorities were conducting a test run of Ghana's new diesel multiple unit (DMU) train between Tema and Mpakadan when the crash occurred.

Despite emergency braking, the driver could not stop the train in time before hitting the unattended truck.

After his arrest on Thursday, the police said the crash was under investigation to determine how the vehicle ended up blocking the active rail line, where crossing is not permitted.