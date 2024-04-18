Former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has condemned attacks on the Naval Base in Tema, describing it as a display of disrespect towards security forces and a concerning abuse of military-civilian relations.

During an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Atik Mohammed expressed disappointment over the incident and urged the public to uphold respect for security personnel and installations.

"As a youth, I feel very disappointed when news of this nature is on the airwaves about my fellow youths conducting themselves in such a manner.

“We are better than this. We are supposed to be a symbol of hope for the future," Atik Mohammed stated.

The attack on the Tema Naval Base occurred during a street procession on Friday April, 12, 2024 marking the annual Kplejoo festival in Tema New Town, resulting in the tragic loss of two persons.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, Atik Mohammed emphasised the need to address such incidents promptly to prevent further harm and loss of life.

"This attitude of disrespect towards security is becoming one too many. They have their shortcomings, however, whatever it is, they provide security services to all of us. If you go and attack a naval base, what impression are you sending out?" he questioned.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining civil-military relations and cautioned against taking for granted the friendly interaction between the military and civilians.

"Civil-military relations have been checked. Hitherto, there was grave fear of the military, but in our democratic era, we all think that was backward for the civilian to be so much afraid of the military, but that does not give the civilian to be disrespectful towards the military.

“We are taking friendliness for granted and it is not helping. We need not to take for granted the relation the military has developed with civilians,” he remarked.

Highlighting the need for arrests and thorough investigations into the incident, Atik Mohammed emphasised the potential consequences of unchecked disrespect towards security forces, raising the tragic murder of Major Adam Mahama as an example.

"The youth, if they are not checked, will be emboldened to misbehave more and more. We are taking their (military) relations with us for granted. We need to desist as a country from any form of disrespect towards the military," he stressed.