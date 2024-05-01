Engineer Training School holds matriculation for 1st batch of 96 B-Tech students

The Engineer Training School (ETS) of the Ghana Armed Forces has held a matriculation ceremony for the first batch of students pursuing three 4-year Bachelor of Technology degree programmes at Teshie in Accra.

This training forms part of a partnership between the ETS and the Sunyani Technical University (STU) to initially offer training for 96 students in electrical and electronics engineering, building technology and wood construction.

Eighty-four of the students are regular soldiers while the remaining 12 are civilian staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Rear Admiral Eric Adu, the Commandant TRADOC of the Ghana Armed Forces Training and Doctrine Command, speaking at the occasion noted that knowledge and skills acquisition continue to be central to the High Commander’s efforts towards uplifting the professional image of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“As such an opportunity such as this is always cherished by us all and must reflect your pride as professional soldiers”, he added.

He further said it was the expectation of the GAF that the students would be better informed and knowledgeable upon the completion of their various degree in a way that would inure to the benefit of “the Armed Forces, your Unit and you as an individual.”

“To achieve this, you must endeavour to remain fully committed and avail yourself for all course activities. You will be required to participate fully in all lessons to enable you meet the theoretical and practical requirements of your chosen program”, he admonished.

Rear Admiral Adu assured the freshers that despite the limited resources at the disposal of Command, all efforts will be made for them to have at least the essential materials they require to undertake their practical works.

“What we all require from you is your maximum cooperation, discipline and adherence to instructions. While you take advantage of the given opportunity to make yourselves marketable even after your retirement. Do not solely depend on what you are thought in class but also engage yourselves in continuous individual research. I expect to see you all achieve very good grades at the end of your courses”, he also said.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of STU, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah asked the freshmen and women to strive to achieve excellence through the pursuit of knowledge and skills for personal and community development.

“As students of Sunyani Technical University, you are expected to exhibit a high sense of purpose and diligence in pursuing your academic career here at the Engineer Training School. This will help you achieve the required skill set and competence that will make you successful in the world of work”, the Vice-Chancellor said.

He added: “You should, therefore, be serious with your studies here at the Engineer Training School campus, an affiliate of the Sunyani Technical University, so that you can climb the academic ladder successfully.”

He further asked them to keep themselves abreast of the rules and regulations of the Sunyani Technical University as enshrined in the Students’ Handbook, “copies of which have been made available to you individually and also published on the University Website, so that you will be conversant with them.”

In attendance were the Deputy Registrar of STU in-charge of Admission and Academic Affairs, Mr. Job k. Manu; Colonel Ernest Begyire Nyuur and Colonel Maxwell Komla Appoh, both former commanding officers of ETS; Commanding Officers of 48 and 49 Engineer Regiments, and the Commanding Officer of ETS, among several others.