Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Critical For National Development - MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has thrown its support behind the construction of a 700km coastal highway from Lagos to Calabar, hailing it as a crucial infrastructure for national development.

Fegalo Nsuke, President of MOSOP, expressed this sentiment during a meeting today with a group of Ogoni students at the national secretariat of MOSOP in Bori, the headquarters of Khana local government area.

Nsuke emphasized that the initiative would significantly enhance communication, bolster the distribution chain, and stimulate job creation through increased economic activities facilitated by the road network.

"I believe the road project is a commendable initiative with substantial economic benefits. Its ripple effects will generate employment opportunities and stimulate trade," Nsuke remarked.

However, Nsuke also stressed the importance of completing the nationwide railway network to further boost the economy and alleviate the cost of goods sourced from various parts of the country.

"It's imperative for the government to prioritize the development of the railway system, given its cost-effectiveness as a mode of transportation. Additionally, maintaining the existing road network is crucial to minimize losses caused by deteriorating road conditions," Nsuke added.

While advocating for transformative projects that enhance communication across the nation, Nsuke urged national support for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

"We envision similar major road projects connecting Lagos to Kano, Maiduguri, Sokoto, and Enugu. The potential impact on national unity and economic growth would be significant," Nsuke emphasized.

He called for unified national backing to ensure the success of the project, emphasizing MOSOP's endorsement of such endeavors.

The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, spanning 700km, aims to establish a vital link between Lagos and Cross River, traversing the coastal states of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom before reaching its destination in Cross River.

While the project has garnered support for its potential benefits, it has also sparked controversy between the country's leading political parties, notably drawing criticism from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The road project is slated for completion within an eight-year timeframe.