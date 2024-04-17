Privatize GRIDCo, ECG and VRA – Otumfuo tells govt

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on Government to privatise the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) for effective management.

The renowned monarch has observed that giving ECG, VRA and other non-functional state companies to a private concessionaire will improve their operations.

He noted that doing so would attract more investments in the country and create more job opportunities for the youth.

The Asantehene said this during the official commissioning a 110-kilometer pipeline constructed by Genser Energy, Ghana's leading private Energy provider, at Anwomaso in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 17, 2023.

He noted it was wrong on the part of successive governments to be at the center of industrialization and the creation of companies without the involvement of the private sector.

"It is about time for Ghana to realize that governments continuous involvement in setting up companies was not working, government should rather focus on working on policies that will help business to thrive and allow the private sector to operate," he said.

Commissioning the project, the Executive Chairman for Genser Energy, Mr Jonathan Oppenheimer said the company has constructed 430 kilometers of gas pipelines in the country to provide cheap and reliable energy.

He noted that the Anwomaso station was a 110 kilometer gas pipeline aimed at providing efficient energy to industries in the middle and northern belt of Ghana.

He assured the company's commitment to serving Ghanaians by injecting monies into long-term energy projects that will help provide access to cheap and reliable energy.