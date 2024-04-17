ModernGhana logo
17.04.2024 Social News

Odumasi-Badu road robbery: Police arrest one suspect, on manhunt for other accomplices

17.04.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release on the robbery incident that occurred on Tuesday night on the Odumasi-Badu road in the Bono Region.

In the release issued on Wednesday, April 17, it said one of the robbers has been arrested while a manhunt is ongoing to arrest the other accomplices.

“The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident which occurred on the Odumase-Badu road, near Sunyani, in the Bono Region at about 7pm on Tuesday, 16th April 2024.

“The suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip.

“Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. A manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice,” parts of the release from the Ghana Police Service said.

The robbery incident on Tuesday resulted in the death of a student, Abdul Aziz Issah.

Meanwhile, six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

