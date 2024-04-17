ModernGhana logo
Actor Gavivina Tamakloe and Alex Mould to pay GHS5million for jailed MASLOC boss

The Attorney General’s office is pursuing Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, former GNPC CEO and popular actor, Gavivina Tamakloe, formerly with the National Theatre following the sentencing of the ex-MASLOC boss.

The two stood as sureties for the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu.

According to Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the state will claim the GHS5m bail sum due to Madam Sedinam’s continuous absence from the trial.

“Actor Gavivina Tamakloe and Alex Mould and another will have to pay GHc5m bail for the woman because she refused to present herself even after being jailed.

"They stood in for Sedinam, and we are determined to retrieve that amount for the state,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

