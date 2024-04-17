ModernGhana logo
Indian High Commissioner pays courtesy call on Parliamentary Affairs Minister

By Patience Anaadem, ISD || Contributor
The High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Mr. Manish Gupta has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in Accra on Monday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the operations of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and explore various practices of Ghana's democracy.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by the second Secretary from the India High Commission, Mr. Vikram Singh Thakur.

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the multifaceted mandate of the Ministry, which involves facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and evaluating strategies to build consensus for the execution of government business in Parliament.

He noted, “This is done through the deployment of skilled human resources and modern technology to enhance the Legislative process.”

The Minister also highlighted the Ministry's role in promoting citizen-centered collaboration with both state and non-state actors on matters relating to the executive and legislative branches of government.

He added, “The Ministry also researches to enhance collaboration between Parliament, the Executive, and civil society groups, ultimately aiming to improve the interface between the two branches.”

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing their commitment to further enhancing cooperation and collaboration between India and Ghana in areas of parliamentary affairs and democratic governance.

The visit underscores the strong diplomatic ties between India and Ghana and signifies the ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations in various sectors, including governance and parliamentary affairs.

Present at the meeting was the Acting Chief Director for the Ministry, Mrs. Gifty Joyce Oteng Bosomprah and the Personal Assistant to the Minister, Mrs. Dorothy Twimasie.

