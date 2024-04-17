We’re confident ECG’s board members will pay GH¢5.8million fine – PURC

17.04.2024 LISTEN

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) is confident board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will pay the GH¢5.8 million fine imposed on them.

The PURC imposed the fine on Tuesday, April 16, on board members of the ECG for failing to provide a load-shedding timetable after a series of power outages between January and March 2024.

The Director of Research and Corporate Affairs at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Dr. Eric Kofi Obutey, is optimistic that the ECG’s board members will redeem their image and pay the fine before the May 30 deadline.

“We see noble people, people who are law-abiding, people who speak to the issues as they are, and will be bold to abide by the rules of the game and maybe make the payment. But if that is not done, I am sure the commissioners will come up with a new strategy and that, when we get to that point, we will communicate that to the public.”

—Citi Newsroom