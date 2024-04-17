ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.04.2024 Social News

We’re confident ECG’s board members will pay GH¢5.8million fine – PURC

Were confident ECGs board members will pay GH5.8million fine – PURC
17.04.2024 LISTEN

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) is confident board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will pay the GH¢5.8 million fine imposed on them.

The PURC imposed the fine on Tuesday, April 16, on board members of the ECG for failing to provide a load-shedding timetable after a series of power outages between January and March 2024.

The Director of Research and Corporate Affairs at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, Dr. Eric Kofi Obutey, is optimistic that the ECG’s board members will redeem their image and pay the fine before the May 30 deadline.

“We see noble people, people who are law-abiding, people who speak to the issues as they are, and will be bold to abide by the rules of the game and maybe make the payment. But if that is not done, I am sure the commissioners will come up with a new strategy and that, when we get to that point, we will communicate that to the public.”

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Only those who have made money under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia 'scam' of a gov't will vote for NPP again - Mahama Only those who have made money under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia 'scam' of a gov't w...

1 hour ago

High debt, other factors pushed 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty – Report High debt, other factors pushed 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty – Report

1 hour ago

Impasse between GRIDCo, ECG over dumsor is unnecessary – Edward Bawa Impasse between GRIDCo, ECG over ‘dumsor’ is unnecessary – Edward Bawa

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo govts renaming of Ameri plant fraudulent move – Minority Akufo-Addo govt’s renaming of Ameri plant fraudulent move – Minority

1 hour ago

Were confident ECGs board members will pay GH5.8million fine – PURC We’re confident ECG’s board members will pay GH¢5.8million fine – PURC

14 hours ago

Akufo-Addos govt is the biggest political scam in Ghanas history – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo’s govt is the ‘biggest political scam’ in Ghana’s history – Mahama ja...

14 hours ago

Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama

15 hours ago

Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged

15 hours ago

360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor $360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor

15 hours ago

Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospitaldue to severity of beatings Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospital due to severity ...

Just in....
body-container-line