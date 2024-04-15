ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Winneba: “We're ready for 2024 Effutu Aboakyer Festival” - Police 

Social News Winneba: We're ready for 2024 Effutu Aboakyer Festival - Police
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Effutu Police has hinted at its readiness to maintain peace and order in the forthcoming Aboakyer festival.

He warned that it would ruthlessly deal with any individual or group of persons who would attempt to foment trouble during the period.

It had consequently asked people harbouring such intentions to change because they would not be spared when arrested.

A Police source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of citizens of Effutu Oma, as well as all visitors who would join the Chiefs and people to commemorate the 2024 edition of the Aboakyer Festival.

The festival on the theme: “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer celebration,” would commence on Saturday, April 27 and climax on Saturday, May 4, 2024, the day when the two Asafo companies in the area would go to their ancestral forest to catch a live bushbuck.

Their tradition demands that the group with the first catch would present it to the Oma Odefe at a state durbar, who would step a foot on the animal three times to signify acceptance by their god, Otu.

The Police source indicated that, Aboakyer festival attracted a lot of people to the Municipality, particularly Winneba, which brought in its wake, issues of security, hence the need for tight monitoring to create an enabling environment for merrymakers to celebrate the occasion without any hindrances.

“We are adequately ready and will continue to provide protection for lives and property before, during and after the festivities,” the source assured.

The police entreated the public to complement their role during the period by giving out information of suspicious persons.

It urged citizens of Effutu to remain vigilant, while key stakeholders of the festival worked tirelessly to sustain the Aboakyer to continue to be one of the well-known festivals in the country and globally.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretaryleft and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission EC, Jean Mensah ‘Your belated admission to stolen BVDs casts doubt on your credibility’ — NDC to...

2 hours ago

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC ‘EC’s stolen laptops can be blueprints for potential electoral sabotage’ — NDC i...

2 hours ago

Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official Court issues bent warrant for arrest of CID boss, another top police official

2 hours ago

A Ghanaian voting Ejisu by-election: The level of money involved in our election is terrible; it’s...

3 hours ago

National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo You leave nurses and midwives unemployed while healthcare sector remains underst...

3 hours ago

Our negotiations with government have not achieved any meaningful outcome — Pre-tertiary teacher unions Our negotiations with government have not achieved any meaningful outcome — Pre-...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: NPP primary: Shame on you; youd have won if you lived a good life —Cynthia Morrison booed out ofvoting centre after defeat [VIDEO]: NPP primary: Shame on you; you’d have won if you ‘lived a good life’ — ...

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Ghana is poorer because Akufo-Addo’s gov’t chooses political convenience over de...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Stay away from NDC that offers nothing but fear — Ahiagbah Election 2024: Stay away from NDC that offers nothing but fear — Ahiagbah

3 hours ago

Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We will respect, work with anyone you choose as Running Mate – NPP Ashanti Const...

Just in....
body-container-line