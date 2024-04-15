The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is taking decisive action to address the issue of illegal charges at health facilities across the country.

The Deputy Director of NHIA, Mr. Theophilus Owusu Ansah, announced that the authority is currently reviewing its price tariffs and to crack down on any unauthorized charges.

"We are currently reviewing our tariffs to make sure that they are in line with the increasing prices. Once we do that, no facilities will have the moral right to charge any of our members in the benefit package that we have provided. Any provider who goes contrary to the agreed principles will face sanctions," Mr. Owusu Ansah stated.

Despite efforts to improve payment systems for health facilities, reports of illegal charges persist, prompting the NHIA to investigate and take appropriate action.

Complaints from individuals who have health insurance but are still asked to pay at hospitals have raised concerns, which the NHIA is committed to addressing.

Mr. Owusu Ansah made these remarks during the opening ceremony of the F. Alpha and Omega Specialist Hospital in Powerland-Madina.

He emphasized the importance of fair and accessible healthcare for all citizens and pledged to implement sanctions against any facility found engaging in illegal charges.

Encouraging Ghanaians to prioritize health insurance, Mr. Owusu Ansah highlighted the unpredictability of health emergencies and the need for adequate coverage.

He urged citizens to ensure their health insurance cards are up to date, referencing cases where individuals with expired cards were denied treatment at hospitals.

“We know people who are driving big cars but were not taken care of at the hospitals because their health insurance cards had expired over months whereas some are years,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Francis Ofosu, CEO of F. Alpha and Omega Specialist Hospital, called for NHIA to review its tariffs promptly to enable providers to offer better services.

"We urge pharmaceutical stakeholders to come together and establish pricing standards to align with NHIA tariffs," Mr. Ofosu stated.