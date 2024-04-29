Akufo-Addo’s recent attitude, utterances connote an arrogant nature, smack of an anti-democratic personality – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has raised concern about some comments recently passed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a statement, the former President said President Akufo-Addo's attitude and utterances give much cause for concern.

Read the full statement from ex-President John Dramani Mahama below.

The almost eight years of Nana Addo/Bawumia have done extensive damage to our democracy. As the clock ticks towards the end of his mandate, the President's attitude and utterances give much cause for concern. His recent insistence that chiefs stand up to greet him should be a matter of serious consternation for political watchers.

He also recently stated that he cannot be succeeded by somebody he has defeated in previous elections. This connotes an arrogant nature and smacks an inherently anti-democratic personality, undermining the fundamental principle of the peaceful transition of power.

Nana Addo should be reminded that only the votes of the good people of Ghana and the will of the Almighty God will determine who succeeds him. This reaffirms the people's power in shaping our nation's future.

Suppose we are to draw lessons from Ayawaso West Wuogon and the state-sponsored killing of eight innocent citizens during the 2020 election; we know that this President is capable of anything and would not hesitate to trample on Ghana's constitution to manipulate the process in favour of his preferred successor.

I can assure him that Ghanaians and the National Democratic Congress will not allow this to happen. As I advised him in Damongo on Saturday, the best legacy he can leave this country is to superintend over a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.