This Country Shall Not Fail

The role of sincerity in politics cannot be overemphasised. It is the absence of this virtue which allows many to lose confidence in politicians and by extension state institutions.

Such remarks as “all politicians are the same, liars” is almost a mantra on the lips of many who have cause to question the credibility of those who have chosen this line of duty to the state as an occupation.

Indeed those who choose to be politicians are expected to exhibit high standards of morality, attribute which is endangered.

Unfortunately however, some politicians have not been able to live to the billing of responsible personalities whose words must be taken without a pinch of salt. It is interesting how persons who engaged in acts which could not pass for responsible conduct would have the guts to turn round today to label others of abusing their offices.

One of the efforts of the opposition NDC in the run-up to the 2024 polls is to throw mud at the ruling NPP in its desperate bid to garner votes. We are not image managers of the ruling party but can point at the many developments which have taken place during their tenure, which stand taller than what their predecessors did when it was their turn to manage the affairs of this country. There is no shortage of financial scandals which rocked their tenure, some of them being heard in court.

A few days ago the NPP government in a bid to counter the mendacious campaign being waged against them by a desperate opposition launched the Performance Tracking mechanism, which for us is an appropriate means of laying bare for all to see the positive landmarks in their administration.

It is our expectation this would put paid to the lies which is now the cornerstone of the NDC campaign. We are unable not to associate ourselves with what someone said about the unquantifiable dividends of the free Senior High School (SHS). Of course quantifying the value of the free SHS is an impossible task because largely these are intangible.

In the political realm, however, it is one policy which would empower beneficiaries who would have otherwise not been able to reach that notch of education, to take independent decisions without considering the concoction served them by irresponsible vote-obsessed politicians.

Politicians whose obsession is to win political power, the adoption of implementable development-oriented policies being of no significance to them should be shunned. With records available to show those who do not constitute the most appropriate pair of hands to manage this country, there is no doubt that Ghanaians know those who are lying and those speaking the truth.

We think that the Performance Tracker should be supplemented with Information Services Department vans deployed to rural areas where specific projects stand so these can be showed to dwellers of such areas.

While opposition elements, true to their brand of lying will not cease to be on this tangent, government must continue to showcase the truth for all to see and appreciate.

Sophisticated propaganda such as the engagement of so-called pollsters without conscience to churn out lies will not yield positive outcomes. The outcome of the Ejisu primary has exposed them big time.