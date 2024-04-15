ModernGhana logo
NPP running mate: I've nothing to say, prophet prays and sees things — Kwesi Pratt reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'endorsement' of Naa Torshie

NPP Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said Irene Naa Torshie Addo, Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund is fit for a running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), should he decide to choose a female candidate.

Owusu-Bempah tipped Naa Torshie Addo during an interview on Ade Akye Abia show on Okay FM.

He said, “If Dr Bawumia wants a lady as his running mate, then he has taken too long; he should have mentioned Naa Torshie’s name long ago because that woman, all clergymen in this country respect and honour her dearly.

“I won’t campaign for her because she has not discussed anything like that or that she is interested, but my truth is that if Dr Bawumia wants a female running mate, if they will listen to me, then Naa Torshie is the person who can make the grounds soft for him to win.”

Reacting to Owusu Bempah's endorsement, Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, expressed surprise during an appearance on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show.

He said, "Eiii, he [Owusu Bempah] has also shared his opinion. And a prophet doesn’t speak anyhow; he prays and sees things before he speaks. As for me, I have nothing to say," Pratt remarked.

Listen to Kwesi Pratt in the video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

