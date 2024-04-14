I’ve never received a GNPC scholarship – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has strongly denied allegations of being a recipient of a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Madam Bawah Mogtari is allegedly part of a list of persons who benefitted from scholarships from the government.

In a Facebook post, she accused members of the New Patriotic Party of peddling falsehoods to compromise her credibility and integrity.

Furthermore, she clarified that she has never been a student at Portsmouth University, debunking another facet of the disinformation campaign aimed at her.

Read below the Facebook post by Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Disregard the propaganda and falsehood being peddled by the dishonest NPP apparatchiki that I benefited from a Government of Ghana Scholarship.

Let me state without any fear of equivocation or contradiction that I have never applied for or received a grant or scholarship from either the GNPC or Ghana's Scholarship Secretariat.

And for the avoidance of doubt, I have never been a student of the Portsmouth University.

Kindly treat with utmost contempt the said publication, another confirmation that Bawumia and the NPP are just a bunch of dishonest, lying and untrustworthy persons.

-citinewsroom