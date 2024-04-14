ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’ve never received a GNPC scholarship – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Headlines Ive never received a GNPC scholarship – Joyce Bawa Mogtari
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has strongly denied allegations of being a recipient of a scholarship from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Madam Bawah Mogtari is allegedly part of a list of persons who benefitted from scholarships from the government.

In a Facebook post, she accused members of the New Patriotic Party of peddling falsehoods to compromise her credibility and integrity.

Furthermore, she clarified that she has never been a student at Portsmouth University, debunking another facet of the disinformation campaign aimed at her.

“Disregard the propaganda and falsehood being peddled by the dishonest NPP apparatchiki that I benefited from a Government of Ghana Scholarship.”

“Let me state without any fear of equivocation or contradiction that I have never applied for or received a grant or scholarship from either the GNPC or Ghana's Scholarship Secretariat.”

“And for the avoidance of doubt I have never been a student of the Portsmouth University.”

414202433605-rvmypdb553-414202431232-jinapor-2

Read below the Facebook post by Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Disregard the propaganda and falsehood being peddled by the dishonest NPP apparatchiki that I benefited from a Government of Ghana Scholarship.

Let me state without any fear of equivocation or contradiction that I have never applied for or received a grant or scholarship from either the GNPC or Ghana's Scholarship Secretariat.

And for the avoidance of doubt, I have never been a student of the Portsmouth University.

Kindly treat with utmost contempt the said publication, another confirmation that Bawumia and the NPP are just a bunch of dishonest, lying and untrustworthy persons.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Arhin Arthur wins Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary Arhin Arthur wins Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary  

14 minutes ago

Govt work mentality affecting productivity in Ghana – Prof Adei ‘Govt work’ mentality affecting productivity in Ghana – Prof Adei

14 minutes ago

Performance tracker an ingenious initiative – Ahiagbah Performance tracker an ingenious initiative – Ahiagbah

14 minutes ago

Performance Tracker is mediocre attempt to celebrate insignificant projects – Agbana Performance Tracker is mediocre attempt to celebrate insignificant projects – Ag...

47 minutes ago

Sudan on its knees after a year of brutal civil war Sudan on its knees after a year of brutal civil war

1 hour ago

Tema Newtown shooting: Warning shots were fired to protect sensitive installation - GAF Tema Newtown shooting: “Warning shots were fired to protect sensitive installati...

1 hour ago

Customary marriage is the bedrock of all marriages, it's the real marriage and not just engagement - Rev. Ankutse Customary marriage is the bedrock of all marriages, it's the real marriage and n...

1 hour ago

Attempts to rename Ameri Power Plants shameful – Armah Buah blasts Akufo-Addo Attempts to rename Ameri Power Plants shameful – Armah Buah blasts Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Ive never received a GNPC scholarship – Joyce Bawa Mogtari I’ve never received a GNPC scholarship – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

1 hour ago

Government wont overburden Ghanaians with taxes – Dr Amin Adam Government won’t overburden Ghanaians with taxes – Dr Amin Adam

Just in....
body-container-line