Ejisu: NPP Parliamentary Primary results

The results of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primary held in the Ejisu Constituency, Saturday, April 13, 2024, have been announced.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Benjamin Bannor Bio declared Mr Kwabena Boateng who polled 394 votes, the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Constituency.

AARON PRINCE DUAH – 2
KWESI NYANTAKYI – 35
DR. EVANS DUAH – 63
HELENA MENSAH – 302
KWABENA BOATENG – 394
MAAME YAA ABOAGYE AKYAAMAH – 229
ABENA POKUAA AMOAH – BOAITEY – 0
PORTIA ACHEAMPONG ABRONYE – 6
KLINSMAN KARIKARI MENSAH – 2
TOTAL VALID VOTES :1033
REJECTED: 2

