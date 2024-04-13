ModernGhana logo
April 13: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to $1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank

The buying rate of the Ghanaian cedi versus the US dollar has depreciated further on both the buying and selling rates.

The buying rate is now GHS12.99, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS13.50 on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and gasoline updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS12.98 purchasing and GHS12.99 selling prices at interbank rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently purchasing for GHS13.25 and GHS13.60, respectively, and selling at GHS13.10 and GHS13.70.

In comparison to our last post on Wednesday, the Cedi maintained value on both selling and buying rates on AfriSwap and Albrim against the US dollar.

In comparison to the rates on Wednesday, the British Pound Sterling has declined by 12 pesewas on both buying and selling rates against the Cedi, while the Euro has also increased in purchasing value by 15 pesewas and 12 pesewas on the selling rate.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.25 and GHS17.04, respectively.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS13.84 and GHS14.60, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.18, a 25 peso decline from the rates on Wednesday.

The euro is currently selling at GHS13.83 on the interbank market, a 24 peso decline from the rates on Wednesday.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.05 and GHS13.14, respectively, for each dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS13.60 and GHS16.47 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Wednesday, Afriex, is selling GHS14.15 for €1.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

