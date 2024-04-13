ModernGhana logo
Come together and let’s rebuild fire-gutted Madina market — Alan Kyeremateng

2024 independent presidential candidate Alan Kyeremateng has pledged his support to help rebuild Madina Market following a devastating fire on Wednesday night.

In a statement on social media on Friday, April 12, Mr. Kyeremateng expressed his deep sadness over the destruction caused by the blaze.

He said "my heart goes out to all those affected, and I extend my condolences to the victims and their families during this difficult time."

The former Minister of Trade and Industry under President Kufuor says he understands the immense pain being felt by those who lost their shops and livelihoods in the inferno.

“I understand the pain they are experiencing, and I want them to know that they are not alone," Kyeremateng said.

In a message of solidarity, Kyeremateng urged Ghanaians to come together and offer assistance to the affected community.

“I urge all of us to come together and offer our support to help rebuild and restore hope to this community," he stated.

A massive fire broke out at the Madina market on the night of Wednesday, April 10, gutting several shops and goods.

The flames erupted around 9 pm and continued to rage intensely for over three hours before firefighters could bring it under control just after midnight.

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel faced initial challenges accessing the shops but ultimately succeeded in extinguishing the inferno.

Luckily no lives were lost, but the trauma proved too much for two traders who collapsed upon witnessing the destruction at the market.

