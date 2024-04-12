ModernGhana logo
Vote Bawumia; he’ll abolish e-levy, implement bold solutions to fix Ghana’s dev’t — Richard Ahiagbah

Politics Richard Ahiagbah left and Dr. Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Richard Ahiagbah [left] and Dr. Bawumia

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on Ghanaians to throw their support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer for the upcoming elections.

Ahiagbah asserts that Dr. Bawumia will introduce bold solutions to accelerate Ghana's development and tackle pressing issues, including the controversial electronic transaction levy (e-levy).

In a statement on his X platform, Ahiagbah wrote, “Vote Bawumia for President on December 7th because he will abolish the e-levy and implement bold solutions to quicken the pace of Ghana’s development. From Akufo-Addo to Bawumia, it’s possible.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has outlined a series of qualities he believes are essential for Ghana's next leader.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of visionary leadership and a proven track record in addressing the country's long-standing challenges.

He described himself as a problem solver and a forward-thinking leader, pointing to his role in spearheading impactful policies during his tenure as Vice President.

"Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers, and individuals with innovative ideas. I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as Vice President to prove it," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

