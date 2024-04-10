How To Control Deforestation In Ghana

Deforestation has really played a key role towards the depleting of the nations environment as the removal of forests by humans, either for timber or to clear land for other uses, such as agriculture or urbanisation. In Ghana, deforestation has become a severe issue due to the country's rapidly growing population, coupled with the increasing demand for timber, fuelwood, and agricultural land. According to the United Nations, deforestation is a pressing issue in Ghana, with significant impacts on both the environment and the people who rely on it. Deforestation in Ghana is undeniable, and urgent action is needed to address this topic.

Government through the efforts of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, has exceeded the 10million seedlings target for the 2023 Green Ghana Day, with some 11,530,672 seedlings distributed across the country so far. This number however exempts the four Regions of the North apart from the Upper West Region.

The CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey disclosed this when he updated the country during a Post Green Ghana Day Press Briefing, held at the Forestry Commission Head Office

by promoting sustainable agriculture and forestry practices, improving law enforcement, and addressing corruption, Ghana can help reduce deforestation and its impact on the environment and society.