ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How To Control Deforestation In Ghana

By Franck Obimpeh || Contributor
Science How To Control Deforestation In Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Deforestation has really played a key role towards the depleting of the nations environment as the removal of forests by humans, either for timber or to clear land for other uses, such as agriculture or urbanisation. In Ghana, deforestation has become a severe issue due to the country's rapidly growing population, coupled with the increasing demand for timber, fuelwood, and agricultural land. According to the United Nations, deforestation is a pressing issue in Ghana, with significant impacts on both the environment and the people who rely on it. Deforestation in Ghana is undeniable, and urgent action is needed to address this topic.

Government through the efforts of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, has exceeded the 10million seedlings target for the 2023 Green Ghana Day, with some 11,530,672 seedlings distributed across the country so far. This number however exempts the four Regions of the North apart from the Upper West Region.

The CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey disclosed this when he updated the country during a Post Green Ghana Day Press Briefing, held at the Forestry Commission Head Office

freelance journalist network can add that ,
by promoting sustainable agriculture and forestry practices, improving law enforcement, and addressing corruption, Ghana can help reduce deforestation and its impact on the environment and society. This is what freelance jornalist network ( FJN).

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential Candidate in Ghanas 2024 elections ‘Just as Jesus said on the cross, I’ll make Ghana paradise if you vote for me’ —...

10 minutes ago

Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1 Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1

10 minutes ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior lecturer at University of Ghana Business School ‘People on high horses usually don’t see the grounds’ — Prof Kobby Mensah on NPP...

10 minutes ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘People will talk about me in the next 500 years’ — Nana Kwame Bediako

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Frank...

1 hour ago

April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to 1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to $1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate — Management clarifies ‘There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate’ — Management cla...

4 hours ago

Kow Essumanleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo New Performance Tracker to usher in era of transparency in Ghana — Akufo-Addo's ...

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of New Force political movement Africa will remain enslaved unless resources are industrialised — Nana Kwame Bed...

4 hours ago

We don't want to benefit from John Kumahs death — NDC out of Ejisu by-election ‘We don't want to benefit from John Kumah’s death’ — NDC out of Ejisu by-electio...

Just in....
body-container-line