Adopt AnchorGenetic Biocontrol technology to protect our food from pests – Media Relations Expert urge African leaders

African leaders have been urged to adopt the Genetic Biocontrol technology to help protect food products from pests.

The Media Relations Expert and a Science Communicator with the African Genetic Biocontrol Consortium, Gloria Ogbaki who made the call believes that the technology has a powerful way to optimise biological control both on the natural enemy and on the pest itself.

For her, the new tools are safe and urgently needed as a solution to deliver landscape-scale control of target pests across the continent.

She explained that the technology is able to avoid having to import non-native natural enemies that put local biodiversity at risk.

Mrs Ogbaki who is also a PhD candidate, Development Communications at the Nasarawa State university, was speaking to a team of science journalists at a Webinar organised by the Science Communication Forum of the African Genetic Biocontrol Consortium under the theme: “To promote sustainable training and capacity building programmes on the science, development, use, and communication of genetic biocontrol approaches in Africa”

According to her the main objective of the Webinars is to address the importance of community engagement and education in genetic biocontrol technologies in Africa, adding that it will help address challenges and gaps in the communication of the technology.

She noted that science and innovations is the key to pest control and diseases on the continent of Africa.

“How do we communicate genetic biocontrol technologies to the people who really need to hear it?" She asked.

“Our consortium will provide you journalist a regular avenue for in-depth discussions and debates on the importance and needs of genetic biocontrol technologies,” she said.

For her part, Communications Specialist, Caroline Thuo exposed journalists to ways of addressing and communicating the uncertainties associated with emerging biotechnologies in Africa.

She was of the view that Africa had the capacity, in terms of human resources and facilities, to promote the technology but needed more commitment from leadership.

She adds that effective communication will help bridge the gap by translating scientific jargon into accessible language and engaging with stakeholders to foster understanding and acceptance of the technology.