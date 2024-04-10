ModernGhana logo
‘We don't want to benefit from John Kumah’s death’ — NDC out of Ejisu by-election

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opted out of the by-election slated for April 30 in the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region.

The election comes after the seat became vacant following the demise of the MP and Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

Mr. Isham Alhassan, the Ashanti regional Organiser of the NDC, explained that the party has opted out of the race citing concerns about waste of resources.

According to him, the party is focusing more on winning the general elections scheduled for December.

"I am speaking on authority that the NDC will not contest this by-election. We don’t want to benefit from [John Kumah’s] death. Looking at the time frame, if the Electoral Commission does not conduct the election before May, any political party who contests this election is just causing financial losses to the party", Mr Alhassan remarked as quoted by Daily Mail Gh.

"We are winning the election for His Excellency John Mahama so any preparation that we have is geared towards the December election and that is our focus", he added.

The ruling NPP is making preparations to elect its candidate on Saturday, April 13.

