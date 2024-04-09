09.04.2024 LISTEN

Rev. Boakye, the Country Director of Awesome Bible College in Kumasi says President Akufo-Addo is not a true Christian due to his handling of the Anti-LGBTQI Bill.

During a press conference held at the college premises, Rev. Boakye expressed his displeasure with President Akufo-Addo's refusal to sign the bill into law, stating that it goes against Christian principles and portrays him as anti-Christ.

He mentioned several examples that suggest the President's actions contradicted Christian values.

“A lot of incidents have happened in the country which we (pastors) aren’t happy about. And it’s all about President Akufo-Addo.

“Since he was enthroned as the president, he has done a series of things that clearly shows that Nana Akufo-Addo is not a God-fearing person. He’s not a Christian, because every decision that he has taken shows he is against Christ (Anti-Christ).

“President Akufo-Addo and former Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye once stood up and wanted to regulate Church activities. Again, he sent his foreign minister to vote against the United Nations’ decision to make Jerusalem, the capital city of Israel.

“This Akufo-Addo-led government tried to bring comprehensive sexual education into the Ghana Education curriculum. Led by the former Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, they scrapped Religious and Moral Education from the school’s curriculum,” he said.

Rev. Boakye further emphasized that the delay in signing the Anti-LGBTQI Bill into law has given a different perception of President Akufo-Addo despite receiving advice and support from various stakeholders, including chiefs and religious institutions.

"Akufo-Addo has been advised by chiefs, religious institutions, and their regulatory bodies yet, he is unwilling to sign the Anti-LGBTQI Bill," he remarked.

He warned of dire consequences if President Akufo-Addo failed to assent to the bill, declaring that all pastors would unite against the NPP government in the upcoming 2024 elections.

"Akufo-Addo must sign the Anti-LGBTQI Bill with immediate effect else all men of God in the country will team up against the election 2024.

“We’ll not sit and watch for Akufo-Addo and his NPP government to make decisions that will bring the wrath of God upon Ghana," Rev. Boakye stated.