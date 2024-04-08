Twellium holds national iftar

Twellium Industrial Company Limited, the producers of Verna Mineral Water, Rush Energy Drink, and many other non-alcoholic beverages held the biggest annual national Ramadan iftar in Shukura Zango in Accra on Saturday 6th April, 2024 by feeding about 1,000 Muslims.

As part of Twellium’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), every year the management of Twellium Industries organizes significant various activities to celebrate the Holy month of Ramadan in Ghana.

Begins with a donation of assorted products (Mineral Water, Soft Drinks, Fruit Juices, Energy Drink, McBerry Biscuits, and Cake) to H. E the National Chief Imam – Dr. Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, and organize IFTAR for Muslim communities, in addition to the Annual National Qur’an Recitation Competition.

Twellium Industries' contributions toward Muslim occasions in Ghana, have generated huge recognition and appreciation from the Imams, Chiefs, Dignitaries, and the general Muslim public.

Alhaji Mustapha Anass of Twellium Industries explained the vision of this year’s biggest Ramadan Iftar. “Ramadan is a month of Blessings and with the current economic crisis Globally many Ghanaians find it difficult to have one square meal, it’s in our interest as a Corporate entity to help the vulnerable in our Society under our Twellium Foundation initiatives," he stated.

Patrons of the iftar said, " Assalaam Alaikum, I am Musah from Madina, I am very excited to see young Muslims gather nicely for breakfast. Everyone here looks good with Islamic dressing, but the food and drinks are too much. May Allah bless the organizers."

Another stated, "I am from Nima, an okada rider, I was passing by, saw it, and joined. I will say Alhamdulillah, May Allah The organizers of this program. I have really enjoyed myself. Hajia Fati from Fadama, Wallahi I enjoyed myself I wish the organizer would bring it to Fadama before we finish this fasting."