Alhaji Fuseini Musah dredges Bamvim Dam in Tamale South

Alhaji Fuseini Musah, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Tamale South Constituency, initiated the dredging of the Bamvim dam located in the Bamvim Electoral Area on April 6.

Due to the dam's drying up, residents of Bamvim and its environs have been compelled to travel long distances in search of water for their daily domestic needs.

In a brief ceremony held at the dam site, the NPP Constituency Chairman and several executives, representing the candidate, oversaw and launched the commencement of the dredging project, aiming to benefit the people of Bamvim and its neighboring communities.

The Constituency Chairman conveyed Alhaji Fuseini Musah's enthusiasm and satisfaction for commencing this project, along with others previously completed and delivered to the community.

Furthermore, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the esteemed Chief of Bamvim, Nyab Bamvum Lana, visited the dam site to assess the progress firsthand and expressed gratitude to the Chairman and the Parliamentary candidate for their assistance, recognizing water as a fundamental necessity, particularly for women and children.

In conclusion, the women and children extended heartfelt appreciation to Alhaji Fuseini Musah for demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities through commendable initiatives aimed at alleviating the community's hardships.