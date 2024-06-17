Revitalizing Ghana's Industrial Sector: NDC's 24-Hour Economy Policy Holds the Key - GFL

LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to resuscitate Ghana's industrialization programme, earning praise from the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL).

The NDC's 24-Hour Economy Policy aims to revive the country's industrial sector by reintroducing the three-shift system that propelled Tema to become a thriving industrial hub in the late 1970s.

Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the GFL, lauded the NDC's proposal, stating that it has the potential to transform the industrial landscape and create employment opportunities for the youth.

Mr. Koomson, who met with the NDC's manifesto team, expressed his optimism about the plan's potential to boost production and revitalize key factories in Tema, including Valco, Tema Oil Refinery, GTMC, Aluworks, and Tema Shipyard.

The NDC's team of experts, led by Professor Danso Boafo, engaged in fruitful discussions with the GFL leadership, outlining their vision for reindustrializing factories, creating jobs, and transforming the industrial sector.

Mr. Koomson believes that the 24-hour economy policy will be a game changer for the Ghanaian economy, benefiting businesses and reducing unemployment in the area.

In stark contrast to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which Mr. Koomson claims has neglected the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, the NDC has demonstrated its commitment to reactivating these factories and revitalizing the industrial sector.

As the December elections approach, Mr. Koomson urges Ghanaians to vote for the NDC and bring about these transformative ideas that will propel Ghana's industrial sector forward."

In a related development, the leader and 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his promise to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future and introduce a 24-hour economy.

Former President Mahama said his administration would maximize the potential of agriculture and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

“To ensure a brighter future, we must empower a generation of skilled youth, create decent jobs, and support the youth to transform our country, Africa, and the world,” he said.

He stressed that the rising unemployment, increasing cost of living, and lack of opportunities have left many young people feeling hopeless and are testing their sense of patriotism to the limit.

“For me, John Dramani Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), we are committed to urgently turning this situation around by paving the way for nurturing a generation of skilled youth.

“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.

“We will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by this NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.

“We will maximize the potential of agriculture and agribusiness and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

“Our policy priorities will imbue our young people with the “knowledge, abilities, values, and attitudes needed to live in, develop, and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society"—the critical green skills our youth need to advance a sustainable world,” he said.

Former President Mahama declared: “People matter, and by working together, we will build the Ghana we want and put the smiles back on the faces of our young people.”