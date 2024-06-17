ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Government lacks transparency in its handling of the power crisis —GFL

Social News Government lacks transparency in its handling of the power crisis —GFL
MON, 17 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has accused the government of lacking transparency in its handling of the current power crisis, stressing that the recent power outages are due to a lack of funds, which he believes the government has not acknowledged truthfully.

"The government has not been truthful about the power situation. The real issue is a lack of funds to operate power generators. They should come clean and tell Ghanaians the truth," Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General, stated during an encounter with journalists in Tema on Monday.

Mr. Koomson also criticised the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) for announcing a three-week load management plan without providing a clear timetable for managing power cuts.

He argued that this highlights the government's inability to find competent individuals to devise a proper plan.

The GFL Secretary General also expressed frustration that the ECG has been reluctant to issue a load-shedding timetable, despite repeated calls from business owners who depend on electricity for their operations.

He attributed this to the government's inability to find competent individuals to create such a plan.

"Effective leadership requires knowledgeable and capable people," Mr. Koomson said. "Unfortunately, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed in this regard. They need to seek advice from experienced and knowledgeable individuals to better manage the country's affairs."

The ECG and GRIDCo announced the load management plan in response to gas supply issues from Nigeria, which may disrupt power supply.

The plan aims to mitigate potential power supply disruptions due to significant maintenance activities by a Nigerian gas supplier, the West Africa Gas Pipeline.

The power crisis has caused widespread disruptions to businesses and households, with many calling for a clear and transparent plan to manage the situation. The GFL's accusations have added to the growing criticism of the government's handling of the crisis."

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: CDAConsult

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Government lacks transparency in its handling of the power crisis —GFL Government lacks transparency in its handling of the power crisis —GFL

2 hours ago

James Agbey, NDC Operative We don’t want Ghana to burn; EC, NPP should never think of rigging election 2024...

2 hours ago

James Agbey, NDC Operative I’m privy to NPP’s grand design to orchestrate violence during election 2024 — N...

2 hours ago

Dr. Prah George Kwame, Medical Director at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Abandoned Patient: Our hospital is known for ‘Good Samaritan’ work — Winneba Tra...

2 hours ago

Alleged abandoned patient was treated and discharged — Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Alleged abandoned patient was treated and discharged — Winneba Trauma and Specia...

4 hours ago

France is drawing down its military presence in the region. By AURELIE BAZZARA-KIBANGULA (AFP) France cutting troops in West, Central Africa to 600: sources

4 hours ago

AFP - ALEXIS HUGUET African leaders, analysts concerned over rise of far right in France

7 hours ago

Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour ‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumi...

7 hours ago

Dont let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; hes cursed —Allotey Jacobs warns Alan Don’t let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; he’s cursed — Allotey Jacobs wa...

8 hours ago

No pastor can boldly say hes richer than me; Id have imported 5 airplanes, 5 private jets —Pastor Obinim No pastor can boldly say he’s richer than me; I’d have imported 5 airplanes, 5 p...

Just in....
body-container-line