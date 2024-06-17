Government lacks transparency in its handling of the power crisis —GFL

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has accused the government of lacking transparency in its handling of the current power crisis, stressing that the recent power outages are due to a lack of funds, which he believes the government has not acknowledged truthfully.

"The government has not been truthful about the power situation. The real issue is a lack of funds to operate power generators. They should come clean and tell Ghanaians the truth," Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General, stated during an encounter with journalists in Tema on Monday.

Mr. Koomson also criticised the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) for announcing a three-week load management plan without providing a clear timetable for managing power cuts.

He argued that this highlights the government's inability to find competent individuals to devise a proper plan.

The GFL Secretary General also expressed frustration that the ECG has been reluctant to issue a load-shedding timetable, despite repeated calls from business owners who depend on electricity for their operations.

"Effective leadership requires knowledgeable and capable people," Mr. Koomson said. "Unfortunately, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed in this regard. They need to seek advice from experienced and knowledgeable individuals to better manage the country's affairs."

The ECG and GRIDCo announced the load management plan in response to gas supply issues from Nigeria, which may disrupt power supply.

The plan aims to mitigate potential power supply disruptions due to significant maintenance activities by a Nigerian gas supplier, the West Africa Gas Pipeline.

The power crisis has caused widespread disruptions to businesses and households, with many calling for a clear and transparent plan to manage the situation. The GFL's accusations have added to the growing criticism of the government's handling of the crisis."