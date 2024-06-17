We don’t want Ghana to burn; EC, NPP should never think of rigging election 2024 — NDC operative

James Agbey, NDC Operative

James Agbey, an operative of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission (EC) and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over attempts to interfere with Ghana's upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a statement, the NDC operative cautioned that any moves to "tinker with" or "rig" the outcome of the 2024 polls could push the country into chaos.

"Having acquainted myself with the mood of the country, I’m of the view that any wrong decision taken by the Electoral Commission and backed by the state apparatus to intefere with the outcome of 2024 election could either make or mar the peace of the country," Agbey who claimed to have toured the entire country, stated.

Agbey said Ghanaians, especially youth, are "already disillusioned with mainstream politics" and expressed concern that "any misadventure with the December elections will generate a nationwide political storm regardless of people’s political affiliations."

Agbey declared: "We don’t want the state to burn."

The NDC figure said he is "privy to a grand design by the ruling party to orchestrate violence during the 2024 elections" similar to incidents in Techiman South in 2020.

He has rallied NDC cadres and activists to "stiffly resist by all means necessary in a democracy any move by the Electoral Commission(EC) and the ruling NPP to plunge the country into chaos."

Read a copy of his statement below;

Media Statement

Monday 17/06/2024

NDC Operative warns of dire consequences if Election 2024 is tinkered with

Over the last couple of weeks, I have been touring the country to acquaint myself with the mood of the Ghanaian people ahead of the 2024 general elections.

As a matter of fact, I have toured the entire 275 constituencies and visited all the border towns. I have also visited all the flash points and areas that recorded skirmishes during the EC’s vote transfers.

Again, I have monitored the Electoral Commission’s limited registration exercise and vote transfers.

From one region to another and constituency to constituency, I’ve discovered that the ordinary Ghanaian is poised to be actively involved in the 2024 electioneering process.

It’s worthy of note that in Offinso North, the victims of the violence that ensued during the vote transfers are recuperating and getting themselves ready to fight another day.

Having acquainted myself with the mood of the country, I’m of the view that any wrong decision taken by the Electoral Commission and backed by the state apparatus to intefere with the outcome of 2024 election could either make or mar the peace of the country.

Ghanaian youths are already disillusioned with mainstream politics, and the NPP, for that matter, and any misadventure with the December elections will generate a nationwide political storm regardless of people’s political affiliations.

I am privy to a grand design by the ruling party to orchestrate violence during the 2024 elections as it did in Techiman South and other places in 2020.

I, James Agbey, acting in my capacity as an operative of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is sending this warning to the NPP to return to the role of providing good governance to the country and desist from formenting trouble.

As a longstanding operative of the NDC, I have rallied all the Cadres and activists to be on standby, and to stiffly resist by all means necessary in a democracy any move by the Electoral Commission(EC) and the ruling NPP to plunge the country into chaos.

We don’t want the state to burn.

Ours is for the safeguarding of the national interest.

It is a matter of grave urgency to save the soul of the country that ushered and stabilised democracy in the sub-region.

Signed:

James Agbey (NDC OPERATIVE)