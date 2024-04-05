Fixed exchange rates at port policy unwise — Franklin Cudjoe to Mahama, Bawumia

The Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has advised presidential candidates John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) against promising fixed exchange rates at ports.

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 5, Mr Cudjoe said fixing exchange rates at ports is "illiberal and unwise".

He urged the flagbearers to rather focus on proposing policies that will address Ghana's economic challenges.

"Fixed exchange rates being proposed by Bawumia and JM at the ports is illiberal and unwise. Fix the economy!!!" Mr Cudjoe wrote.

His comments come after both Mr Mahama and Dr Bawumia made promises in their respective campaigns.

The local currency is currently trading at around 14 cedis to the US dollar, according to www.cedirates.com, an online platform that tracks exchange rate movements.

Fuel prices have also increased, with petrol and diesel currently selling for GH¢14.15 and GH¢14.75 respectively by GOIL and other Oil Marketing Companies.