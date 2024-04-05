2024 election: Sulemana Braimah punches holes in campaign strategy of Bawumia

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has questioned the campaign strategy of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

As flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bawumia has in the last few months intensified his campaign to lead the party to break the 8 in the December 7 polls.

According to Sulemana Braimah, the Vice President has been campaigning as if he is in opposition.

In a post on social media, the MFWA Executive Director argued that Dr. Bawumia’s strategy of denouncing policies by President Akufo-Addo’s government, which he has been part of in the last seven years, is terrible.

“It's a terrible strategy to have the sitting Vice President for the last 7 years, campaign as if he's in opposition by denouncing policies of the gov't in which he's been the 2nd most powerful person. Handlers need to do a better job. The Vice Presidency is not a useless position,” Sulemana Braimah said in a post on X on Friday, April 5.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 general election has disclosed that he will put in place measures to abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy introduced by the current government.

He also plans to change the revenue mobilisation approach by the Ghana Revenue Authority.