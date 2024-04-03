ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: God uses Muslim Vice President to fulfil Christian Seminary's dreams – Ntim Fordjour condemns religious stereotype

Politics Reverend John Ntim Fordjour
Reverend John Ntim Fordjour

The Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, on Wednesday took a swipe at some political leaders who are using religious stereotyping for their political gains.

He said those religious stereotypes were dangerous and unhelpful to the maintenace of peace as God could anoint anyone, irrespective of his religion, to fulfil His will and purposes for the people.

Rev. Fordjour cited Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as a clear example of a Muslim Vice President, whom God used to fulfil the aspirations of the Trinity Theological Seminary of acquiring a hostel facility for pastor trainees.

The Deputy Minister expressed these sentiments when Vice President Bawumia cut the sod for the construction of a 200-capacity hostel for the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra on Wednesday.

Vice President Bawumia, as a Guest of Honour during the Seminary’s 76th graduation ceremony in 2021, promised to facilitate the construction of a hostel for the institution.

Therefore, the sod-cutting ceremony was in fulfilment of the promise he made to the school.

“Under the benevolence of Alhaji Bawumia, a Muslim Vice President, God has brought joy to the heart of the Christian Community. God used a Muslim Vice President to bring this dream to pass,” Rev. Fordjour said.

“It is a demonstration of the fact that God is not a respecter of persons and can use anyone or any citizen to bring to pass His will for his people, and bring prosperity to the country.”

Rev. Fordjour referenced Isaiah: 45, where God used King Cyrus, who was the ruler of Persia, to help the Israelites to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, which it was in ruins.

He also mentioned King Hiram of Tyre, whom God used to support King David to build a palace.

“God can use anyone to bring prosperity to His people and His shall pass. This must shut the tendencies of religious stereotypes as some are trying to tread”.

Rev. Fordjour again cited a scenario at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) when he was a student, where a Muslim SRC President facilitated the construction of a decent place of worship for the students.

The four-storey hostel facility for the Trinity Theological Seminary would be completed within 14 months, with funding from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), in partnership with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the Office of the Vice President.

Dr Bawumia said the hostel would provide a conducive accommodation for the students to study.

Under his administration, he would usher in a golden age of partnership between government and private religious organisations to improve infrastructure development in the country, he said.

