Ghanaian passport ranks 144th worldwide as of March 2024 — VisaGuide Passport Index

The Ghanaian passport has been ranked 144th in terms of travel freedom according to the latest VisaGuide Passport Index released in March 2024, first quarter of the year.
The Passport Index assigns countries a "passport power" ranking based on the number of destinations their citizens can access either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival.
With a score of 20.91, Ghanaian passport holders can currently travel visa-free to just 46 countries worldwide.
This puts Ghana's passport near the bottom of the global rankings.
Some of Ghana's West African neighbors performed less as compared to Ghana’s, with the Nigerian passport ranked 191st and the Ivorian passport ranking 179th overall.
Ghanaians can obtain e-visas or visas on arrival for an additional 36 countries, providing more flexibility.
And within Africa, Ghanaian nationals enjoy visa-free access to key regional partners like Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria.
The top countries on the index are Singapore, Germany, Italy and Spain whose citizens can access over 100 destinations without a prior visa.
They require a visa in advance to visit over 140 other countries, including major tourism and business destinations like the United States, United Kingdom, Schengen Area countries, and others in Asia and Latin America.
Find the full details below:
As of March 2024, Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to 46 countries and territories:
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belize
Benin
British Virgin Islands
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Cook Islands
Ivory Coast
Dominica
Fiji
Grenada
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Jamaica
Kenya
Kiribati
Lesotho
Liberia
Mali
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Philippines
Rwanda
Samoa
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Singapore
South Africa
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tanzania
Gambia
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Uganda
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
Eswatini
NB: Malawi, which recently entered a visa waiver agreement in Ghana was excluded from the list. The countries would have been 47.
For visa-free travel, you must have a valid passport that is usually valid for six months after your departure date. Additionally, you may be required to purchase travel health insurance, as determined by your destination country.
The following 16 countries issue eVisas for Ghanaian passport holders:
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahrain
Botswana
Colombia
Djibouti
Gabon
Georgia
India
Kyrgyzstan
Malawi
Myanmar
Qatar
São Tomé and Príncipe
South Sudan
Suriname
Uzbekistan
The process of obtaining an eVisa is similar to applying for a regular visa. The difference is that you can apply for an eVisa online, without having to physically visit a visa application center. You can also make the visa payment online as part of the application process.
Once your eVisa application is approved, you will receive your visa via email., you will receive an email confirming your visa status along with a document you must print out and bring with you when crossing the border. Your visa will be registered online, but some officers may ask you for a physical copy of the permit; that is why it’s important to keep the copy on your person while traveling.
If you are a Ghanaian citizen, you can get a visa on arrival for the 20 countries listed below:
Bolivia
Cambodia
Comoros
Ethiopia
Iran
Jordan
Macau
Madagascar
Maldives
Mauritania
Mozambique
Nicaragua
Pakistan
Palau
Seychelles
Somalia
Saint Lucia
Timor-Leste
Tuvalu
Zambia
You can apply for a visa on arrival at a designated section in the airport upon entering the country that issues such a visa.
You need a valid visa to enter the following 144 countries with a Ghanaian passport:
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
American Samoa
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bermuda
Bhutan
Caribbean Netherlands
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burundi
Cameroon
Canada
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Republic of the Congo
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French West Indies
Germany
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Guam
Guatemala
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Indonesia
Iraq
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
North Korea
North Macedonia
Northern Mariana Islands
Norway
Oman
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Réunion
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
Spain
Sri Lanka
Saint Helena
Saint Martin
Sudan
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tonga
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Türkiye
United States Virgin Islands
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Vatican City
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Other Countries