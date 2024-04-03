Ghanaian passport ranks 144th worldwide as of March 2024 — VisaGuide Passport Index

The Ghanaian passport has been ranked 144th in terms of travel freedom according to the latest VisaGuide Passport Index released in March 2024, first quarter of the year.

The Passport Index assigns countries a "passport power" ranking based on the number of destinations their citizens can access either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival.

With a score of 20.91, Ghanaian passport holders can currently travel visa-free to just 46 countries worldwide.

This puts Ghana's passport near the bottom of the global rankings.

Some of Ghana's West African neighbors performed less as compared to Ghana’s, with the Nigerian passport ranked 191st and the Ivorian passport ranking 179th overall.

Ghanaians can obtain e-visas or visas on arrival for an additional 36 countries, providing more flexibility.

And within Africa, Ghanaian nationals enjoy visa-free access to key regional partners like Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The top countries on the index are Singapore, Germany, Italy and Spain whose citizens can access over 100 destinations without a prior visa.

They require a visa in advance to visit over 140 other countries, including major tourism and business destinations like the United States, United Kingdom, Schengen Area countries, and others in Asia and Latin America.

Find the full details below:

As of March 2024, Ghanaian passport holders can travel visa-free to 46 countries and territories:

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Benin

British Virgin Islands

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cook Islands

Ivory Coast

Dominica

Fiji

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Liberia

Mali

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

Philippines

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Singapore

South Africa

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Gambia

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

Eswatini

NB: Malawi, which recently entered a visa waiver agreement in Ghana was excluded from the list. The countries would have been 47.

For visa-free travel, you must have a valid passport that is usually valid for six months after your departure date. Additionally, you may be required to purchase travel health insurance, as determined by your destination country.

The following 16 countries issue eVisas for Ghanaian passport holders:

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahrain

Botswana

Colombia

Djibouti

Gabon

Georgia

India

Kyrgyzstan

Malawi

Myanmar

Qatar

São Tomé and Príncipe

South Sudan

Suriname

Uzbekistan

The process of obtaining an eVisa is similar to applying for a regular visa. The difference is that you can apply for an eVisa online, without having to physically visit a visa application center. You can also make the visa payment online as part of the application process.

Once your eVisa application is approved, you will receive your visa via email., you will receive an email confirming your visa status along with a document you must print out and bring with you when crossing the border. Your visa will be registered online, but some officers may ask you for a physical copy of the permit; that is why it’s important to keep the copy on your person while traveling.

If you are a Ghanaian citizen, you can get a visa on arrival for the 20 countries listed below:

Bolivia

Cambodia

Comoros

Ethiopia

Iran

Jordan

Macau

Madagascar

Maldives

Mauritania

Mozambique

Nicaragua

Pakistan

Palau

Seychelles

Somalia

Saint Lucia

Timor-Leste

Tuvalu

Zambia

You can apply for a visa on arrival at a designated section in the airport upon entering the country that issues such a visa.

You need a valid visa to enter the following 144 countries with a Ghanaian passport:

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

American Samoa

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bermuda

Bhutan

Caribbean Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burundi

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French West Indies

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Guam

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

North Korea

North Macedonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Réunion

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

Saint Helena

Saint Martin

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Turks and Caicos Islands

Türkiye

United States Virgin Islands

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Vatican City

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

