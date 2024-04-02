Passport fees increment: ‘Goro boys’ will be a thing of the past once new prices are rightly implemented — Deputy Minister

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, has expressed confidence that the new passport prices announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pave the way for the eradication of middlemen known as 'goro boys' in the passport acquisition process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced new passport processing fees effective April 1, 2024, aimed at enhancing service delivery and reducing the prevalence of unauthorized intermediaries in the passport issuance system.

According to the announcement, the revised processing fees for various types of passport documents include Expedited Application 48 pages GH¢800.00, Expedited Application 32 pages GH¢700.00, Standard Application 32 pages GH¢500.00, Standard Application 48 pages GH¢644.00.

In an interview on the Oyerepa Breakfast show Tuesday morning, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong emphasized that the upward adjustments in passport fees are necessary to support the ministry's efforts in improving service delivery nationwide.

Explaining the rationale behind the price adjustments, the deputy minister noted that the government had previously subsidized a huge portion of the passport processing fees.

However, with only a fraction of applicants genuinely requiring expedited services, he questioned the need for such extensive government subsidies.

He said, “The cost of applying for a passport is GH 100 and the processing fee is 400, so the government covers the cost of GH 300, which means the government takes almost 80 percent of the fees.

“All those applying for passports, only 70 percent may need it for urgent purposes. So why should the government subsidize these costs when applicants do not really use it for any purpose… who does this business?”

Despite concerns about potential losses incurred by the government, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong emphasized the importance of enhancing efficiency in passport processing.

According to him, the government is committed to improving service delivery and reducing the prevalence of unauthorized middlemen in the passport acquisition process.

The Deputy Minister also acknowledged the challenges involved in passport production capacity, and assured the public of ongoing efforts to address delays and streamline passport issuance.

"We want to improve in the issuance and delivery of passports to all applicants, and we are hopeful that in the next few months the issues of goro boys will be a thing of the past as soon as the new prices are rightly implemented," he explained.