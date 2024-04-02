ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Passport fees increment: ‘Goro boys’ will be a thing of the past once new prices are rightly implemented — Deputy Minister

Social News Passport fees increment: Goro boys will be a thing of the past once new prices are rightly implemented — Deputy Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, has expressed confidence that the new passport prices announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pave the way for the eradication of middlemen known as 'goro boys' in the passport acquisition process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced new passport processing fees effective April 1, 2024, aimed at enhancing service delivery and reducing the prevalence of unauthorized intermediaries in the passport issuance system.

According to the announcement, the revised processing fees for various types of passport documents include Expedited Application 48 pages GH¢800.00, Expedited Application 32 pages GH¢700.00, Standard Application 32 pages GH¢500.00, Standard Application 48 pages GH¢644.00.

In an interview on the Oyerepa Breakfast show Tuesday morning, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong emphasized that the upward adjustments in passport fees are necessary to support the ministry's efforts in improving service delivery nationwide.

Explaining the rationale behind the price adjustments, the deputy minister noted that the government had previously subsidized a huge portion of the passport processing fees.

However, with only a fraction of applicants genuinely requiring expedited services, he questioned the need for such extensive government subsidies.

He said, “The cost of applying for a passport is GH 100 and the processing fee is 400, so the government covers the cost of GH 300, which means the government takes almost 80 percent of the fees.

“All those applying for passports, only 70 percent may need it for urgent purposes. So why should the government subsidize these costs when applicants do not really use it for any purpose… who does this business?”

Despite concerns about potential losses incurred by the government, Hon. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong emphasized the importance of enhancing efficiency in passport processing.

According to him, the government is committed to improving service delivery and reducing the prevalence of unauthorized middlemen in the passport acquisition process.

The Deputy Minister also acknowledged the challenges involved in passport production capacity, and assured the public of ongoing efforts to address delays and streamline passport issuance.

"We want to improve in the issuance and delivery of passports to all applicants, and we are hopeful that in the next few months the issues of goro boys will be a thing of the past as soon as the new prices are rightly implemented," he explained.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Ex-president Jacob Zuma is campaigning for a new opposition party in a bd iot re-launch his scandal-tainted career. By RAJESH JANTILAL AFPFile S.Africa's Zuma files appeal against exclusion from May vote

34 minutes ago

Kenyan wins 2024 Kwahu Mountain Marathon Kenyan wins 2024 Kwahu Mountain Marathon

35 minutes ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Diana Abenah Dappaah ‘Investigate and prosecute anyone involved in 63-year-old Ga priest’s marriage t...

36 minutes ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botwe Increase in passport application fee not to financially burden Ghanaians but to ...

48 minutes ago

Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Domprehleft and Movement for Change Leader Alan Kyeremateng ‘You’re not relevant in modern politics’ — Annoh-Dompreh slams Alan over ‘elect ...

51 minutes ago

You cant run away from Akufo-Addos terrible legacies —NDC Communicator to Bawumia You can’t run away from Akufo-Addo’s ‘terrible’ legacies — NDC Communicator to B...

58 minutes ago

Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Domprehleft and Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng Your ‘elect Christian President’ comment backwards, terrible and ugly — Annoh-Do...

1 hour ago

Ghanas economy now stable, recovery kicking in – Finance Minister Ghana’s economy now stable, recovery kicking in – Finance Minister

1 hour ago

Passport fees increment: Goro boys will be a thing of the past once new prices are rightly implemented — Deputy Minister Passport fees increment: ‘Goro boys’ will be a thing of the past once new prices...

3 hours ago

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempahleft and Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Substantiate your ‘IGP wants to kill me’ claim or apologise — Peace Watch Ghana ...

Just in....
body-container-line