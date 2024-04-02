ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Training on air quality for CiCoNet members ends at Asiakwa

General News Training on air quality for CiCoNet members ends at Asiakwa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

It was a mixture of education and entertainment as about 90 members of the Citizens Committee Network (CiCoNet) in Fanteakwa South, Abuakwa South and Atiwa West districts of the Eastern region were taken through a day’s training program on the basics of air quality.

CiCoNet members from Juaso, Nsuapemso, Sagyemase, Abompe, Dwenase, Hemang, Dome, Saamang, Nsutam, Kplandey, Bososo, Ahwenease and Asikam converged at Asiakwa for the training organized by Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), an Accra-based non-profit-making organisation that supports West African communities threatened by extractive activities by multinational entities to take control of their own development and give them the tools to advocate for their own vision of the future.

ACA’s Science Advisor, Dr. Kwabina Ibrahim, took the participants through topics such as Conventional Air Pollutants, Climate Pollutants and Health Effects of Air Pollution, among others.

He explained that some human activities have adverse impacts on the ozone layer thereby contributing to the much talked about climate change.

Sharing what she learnt from the workshop, Madam Gladys Adwoa Aso of Nsutam CiCoNet noted that the program had taught her that poor air quality has adverse health implications on crops and rainwater.

“I learnt that the quality of rainwater has changed over time due to the change in the environment and so going forward, I won’t be drinking rainwater as I used to do due to is associated the health implications.”

Another participant, Juliet Konama of Sagyemase CiCoNet, described the workshop as an eye opener as she learnt a lot about how various household activities contribute to air pollution.

“I do set fire on my refuse every day, and I’ve learnt today that the smoke emanating from such fires do contribute to air pollution and so I need to figure out better ways of disposing off my refuse. Even if I should continue setting fire on my refuse, I must wear nose-mask to protect myself against any infections”, she explained.

For her part, Miss Gertrude Oppong of Asikam CiCoNet said she had learnt to report any organisation or an individual that engages in activities which pollute the environment to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the appropriate action to be taken.

About CiCoNet
Citizens’ Committee Network (CiCoNet) is ACA’s answer to the threat that our partner communities face from powerful economic interests. Whereas FCAP gives communities hope for a better economic future, CiCoNet is an interface group of concerned citizens who help protect the communities’ development vision. CiCoNet members are trained to speak with government officials and other stakeholders on behalf of their communities, raising concerns in ways that allow local authorities to help resolve key community concerns.

Through CiCoNet, our communities have won key victories, such as prompting the suspension of a highly polluting mining company’s operating permit and inducing companies to fill abandoned pits that endangered the welfare of children and livestock.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana Armed Forces sweeps five awards at Kwahu Mountain Marathon Ghana Armed Forces sweeps five awards at Kwahu Mountain Marathon

2 hours ago

Kwahu Mountain Marathon ignites regional athletic competitiveness Kwahu Mountain Marathon ignites regional athletic competitiveness

2 hours ago

Newly trains from Poland arrive for use on Tema-Mpakadan railway line Newly trains from Poland arrive for use on Tema-Mpakadan railway line

2 hours ago

Ghanaian couple in New York convicted for murder Ghanaian couple in New York convicted for murder

2 hours ago

Easter Monday: Revelers flock La beaches Easter Monday: Revelers flock La beaches

3 hours ago

Sampa unrest: Security agencies will investigate and bring perpetrators to book — Paramount chief Sampa unrest: Security agencies will investigate and bring perpetrators to book ...

3 hours ago

Calls for my arrest out of ignorance — 63-year-old Ga priest clarifies marriage to 12-year-old ‘Calls for my arrest out of ignorance’ — 63-year-old Ga priest clarifies marriag...

3 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa It is disappointing – Ablakwa fumes over increased cost in passport acquisitions

3 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa ‘It’s not right to seize cars for just any offence’ — Kofi Bentil backs AG’s adv...

12 hours ago

Over 6,000 nurses have left Ghana since August 2023 – GRNMA Over 6,000 nurses have left Ghana since August 2023 – GRNMA

Just in....
body-container-line