Ejurahene eulogises Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Chief of Ejura Divisional Council in the Ashanti Region, Barimah Osei Hwedie II says it will take Ghana another lifetime to get a selfless and impactful leader like the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II has observed that, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has done a great service to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana by constantly dedicating his time and resources to ensuring peace and prosperity for the citizens.

Barima Osei Hwedie II said this on Saturday March 30,2024 when he lead a massive clean-up exercise in all communities as part of efforts to support the Asantehene 25th anniversary celebration.

Preaching the Goodness of Asantehene

Barimah Osei Hwedie II after the exercise mounted a stage in the middle of Ejura Township to tell his subjects about how lucky Ghanaians are to have witnessed the prolific leadship of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

"Otumfuo is marking 25 years in the Golden Stool and we all bear witness to what he has accomplished in the over two decades of his magnificent rule, Otumfuo has chalked many landmark success, his decisive exploits have made his reign truly remarkable.

" He started his magnificent reign by resolving many chieftaincy and stool disputes that not only bedeviled the development of Asanteman but Ghana as a whole.

“Today chieftaincy disputes have been reduced to the barest minimum due to his vision and dedication to peace and development," he stated.

Supporting the Anniversary

Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II used the occasion to call all on sundry to contribute their quota to make sure Asantehene's 25th anniversary is more than success.

He noted those who can contribute in skill, monetary, and any form should do so without any reservation, adding that it his Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II deserves more than that looking at how he has dedicated his life for the good course of Asanteman and Ghana.