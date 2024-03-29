Akufo-Addo clocks 80 today

29.03.2024 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo, has marked a significant milestone in his life as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

Born on March 29, 1944, President Akufo-Addo has been a prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape, serving in various capacities as a Member of Parliament and minister before ascending to the country's highest office.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo trained as a lawyer and was called to the Middle Temple Bar, London, UK, in 1940 and returned to what was then the Gold Coast to start a private legal practice a year later in Accra.

He was a significant figure in ushering the country into the Fourth Republic.

As he marks this milestone, some users of X, including his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo and other prominent people, shared goodwill messages to the president.

Below are some of the president's birthday messages on X

Happy 80th birthday to my dearest Nana ❤️

I give God the glory. pic.twitter.com/c33y5SaKlL — Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@RAkufoAddo) March 29, 2024