ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Turkish Airlines returns to Libya after near decade-long break

By AFP
Libya Libyan and Turkish officials were on hand to welcome the return of Turkish Airlines to Libya. By Mahmud Turkia AFP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Libyan and Turkish officials were on hand to welcome the return of Turkish Airlines to Libya. By Mahmud Turkia (AFP)

Turkey's flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, has resumed flights to Libya's capital, almost 10 years after they were suspended over security concerns in the conflict-torn country.

The airlines's chief executive, Bilal Eksi, attended a ceremony at Mitiga International Airport on Thursday to mark its first flight to Libya since 2015.

"We are delighted to start flights again to Libya, with which we have historical ties," Eksi said.

"We will continue to bring cultures together in Africa, as in many continents," he added.

A company spokesman told AFP on Friday that Turkish Airlines will operate flights to Tripoli three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Turkish Airlines flies to 130 countries and 346 destinations.

Libya is still struggling to recover from years of war that followed the overthrow and death of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

The country's rule is split between rival administrations -- Tripoli in the west and Benghazi in the east.

Turkey has backed the Tripoli government but Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in February that Ankara would soon reopen its consulate in Benghazi.

"We want Libya to resolve its problems through dialogue. We also do not want the current existing division between the east and west to become permanent," he said back then.

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjeito gov't Make social media breaches universal crimes – Justice Sir Dennis Adjei to gov't

11 hours ago

UMB recapitalisation: Dont panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to customers UMB recapitalisation: Don’t panic, have confidence in BoG – Joe Jackson to custo...

11 hours ago

ECG blames GRIDCo over dumsor in parts of Central Region ECG blames GRIDCo over ‘dumsor’ in parts of Central Region

11 hours ago

Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegals President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye Akufo-Addo congratulates Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye

11 hours ago

Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo Time for Ghana to have binding debt regime — Isaac Adongo 

11 hours ago

Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA Network disruptions: Under sea cables to be restored by May – NCA

11 hours ago

Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa Shrinking penis: Court remands Electrician over false alarm at Kasoa

11 hours ago

Govt prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister Gov’t prioritizes primary health care – Bono East Minister

11 hours ago

Faye left and Sall discussed 'the major issues for the state', the presidency said. By - Senegalese PresidencyAFP Senegal's outgoing leader meets with president-elect Faye

11 hours ago

Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died Ghanaian-American fiber optics innovator has died

Just in....
body-container-line