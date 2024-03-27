All existing legislations against corruption must be consolidated into one if we want to win the fight – Alan Kyerematen

Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen has opened up about his plan to fight corruption if given the chance to serve as President.

During an engagement with the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the former Minister of Trade bemoaned how Ghana is losing so much money through corruption.

He said to win the fight against corruption, there is a need for all existing legislation on corruption to be consolidated into one legislation.

“You must have the political will to fight corruption and take decisive action against corrupt people. I keep saying that I’m not corrupt, I’ve never been corrupt and I will never be corrupt.

“We must isolate all corruption-related provisions in existing legislation and consolidate them in one enabling legislation with a clear definition of corruption. Right now we have many laws that are designed to deal with corruption. It doesn’t work that way,” Alan Kyerematen stressed.

The former leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his engagement with members of TUC also promised that when given the chance to serve as President, he will pump more government resources into the One District One Factory programme.

He argued that the private sector-driven programme with additional investment will promote industrialisation in the country.

Alan Kyerematen faces a strong contest from former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President John Dramani Mahama in the presidential election set to be held later this year on December 7.