GIPC hosts inaugural investor aftercare service forum

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) on Tuesday, 26th March conducted its first-ever Investment and Investor Aftercare forum, bringing together investors from across the country.

This Aftercare program, a pioneering initiative by the GIPC, aims to enhance investor confidence by providing ongoing support and assistance to companies post-investment, ensuring their needs are promptly addressed.

The primary objective of the Aftercare initiative is to facilitate the growth and expansion of investments in Ghana, thereby contributing significantly to economic development and job creation. The forum served as a platform to introduce a more structured and strategic approach to caring for investors, supporting their development, and facilitating efficient business operations within the country.

Mr. Yofi Grant, CEO of GIPC, emphasized the critical role of the Aftercare Service in ensuring the continued integration of investors into Ghana's business climate.

He highlighted that this service involves periodic monitoring and active engagement with existing investors to support their expansion and strengthen links between foreign businesses and local counterparts, ultimately providing an eco-friendly business environment for investors to thrive.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Grant reiterated the importance of the Aftercare Service, noting its significant contribution to addressing challenges within investors' areas of operations and resolving them effectively. He emphasized the collaborative effort between the government and investors, both foreign and local, in creating an enabling environment for sustainable investment growth.

The forum also featured testimonials from beneficiaries of the Aftercare Service, such as Mr. Roja Aboujaoude, CEO of Malika Farms. Mr. Aboujaoude highlighted the initial challenges his company faced before and after engaging with the Aftercare Service. He expressed gratitude for the support received through the service and urged the government to continue providing the necessary assistance to ensure continued support for investors in the country.

The inaugural Investor Aftercare Service forum marked a significant milestone in the GIPC's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment and supporting investment growth in Ghana. It underscored the importance of ongoing collaboration and dialogue between stakeholders to address challenges and drive sustainable economic development.