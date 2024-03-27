ECG Board Chair, Keli Gadzekpo resigns

The Board Chair of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Keli Gadzekpo has stepped down.

The resignation takes immediate effect. He is reported to have stepped down over personal reasons.

Citi News‘ sources at the ECG confirmed the development on Tuesday (March 26, 2024) evening.

Keli Gadzekpo was appointed to the Board in 2017 by then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko to play a strategic role to ensure energy sufficiency.

Mr. Keli Gadzekpo, is an entrepreneur who has helped build several companies, notable among them, the Databank Group of Companies which includes Databank Asset Management Services and Databank Epack Investment Fund Ltd with over two decades of experience in investment banking.

Currently, he is the Board Chairman of Enterprise Group.

He is also the Chairman of the Databank Foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of the Databank Group.

Mr. Gadzekpo went to Achimota School; he holds a BSc in Accounting from Brigham Young University and is a CPA from the USA.

He is also a Mason Fellow of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University where he earned a master's degree in Public Administration.

