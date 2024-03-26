ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Binance executive detained in Nigeria over crypto case escapes custody

Business & Finance Binance executive detained in Nigeria over crypto case escapes custody
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An executive of cryptocurrency exchange Binance has escaped lawful custody in Nigeria, where a criminal investigation has been launched against the platform accused of being used for money laundering, according to authorities.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, the regional manager for Binance in Africa, “fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport”, the office of Nigeria's National Security Adviser said in a statement on Monday.

Nigeria is Africa's largest crypto economy in terms of trade volume, with many citizens using crypto as the country experiences surging inflation and a declining local currency.

“The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention,” Zakari Mijinyawa, spokesman for the office of Nigeria's National Security Adviser, said in a statement.

The Abuja-based Premium Times newspaper, which broke the news of Anjarwalla's escape, reported that he fled from a guest house in the capital city after guards allowed him entry to a nearby mosque for prayers.

The Binance executive, who holds both British and Kenyan citizenship, was detained along with another colleague on February 26 when they arrived in Nigeria following the crackdown on the company.

Tigran Gambaryan, Anjwaralla's colleague who is a US citizen, remains in custody.

The Binance executives were due to appear in court on April 4.

Binance ended trading with the Nigerian naira currency on its platform in early March after authorities accused it of being used for money laundering and “terrorism” financing.

Authorities have not provided evidence for the accusations publicly.

Nigeria's tax agency, meanwhile, filed a four-count charge on tax evasion against the crypto exchange, accusing it also of “complicity in aiding customers to evade taxes through its platform”.

Source: aljazeera.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

1 hour ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

1 hour ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

1 hour ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

1 hour ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

1 hour ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

1 hour ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

1 hour ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

1 hour ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

1 hour ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line