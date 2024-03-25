Investment holders to protest every two weeks over locked-up funds

The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum (LIHF) is set to embark on series of public protests aimed at pressuring the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to address its concerns regarding locked-up investments.

The protests are scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and will recur every two weeks until the end of November 2024, unless progress is made beforehand.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, the Convener of the Forum, Dr Adu Anane Antwi said previous petitions to the BoG have been ineffective, prompting the need for sustained demonstrations.

“Since BoG has refused to act to get us our locked-up investments, we are going to embark on a public protest to further press home our demand. The public protest will begin on Wednesday 27th March 2024 and will be done every two weeks up to the end of November 2024 unless something positive comes from the engagements then we stop. Otherwise, we will continue up to the end of November 2024.”

“We will always march to BoG to meet the governor and demand that he takes immediate steps to work on the proposals to enable us to get our money.

“We will also march to the Ministry of Finance to meet the Minister and demand that he advises and ensures that the BoG takes immediate steps to work on our proposals to enable us to get our money back,” he stated.

-citinewsroom