ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.03.2024 Headlines

Internet outages: ‘We’ll let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charges’ — GRA

Internet outages: Well let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charges — GRA
23.03.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured the public that all electronic transfer levy (e-levy) charges wrongfully deducted during recent internet outages in the country will be refunded.

In a statement dated March 22, the tax collection agency noted that disruptions in internet connectivity over the past week have led some charging entities to mistakenly deduct e-levy from transactions that are exempted.

"GRA recognizes that the outage may have led to some Charging Entities deducting E-Levy for transactions that are ultimately exempt. GRA is working closely with Charging Entities to ensure a smooth and efficient process for handling offline transactions and reimbursing wrongful deductions," the statement noted in part.

The statement added that "Charging Entities shall therefore be responsible for reimbursing customers for any E-Levy charges that were incorrectly applied after GRA completes its processes on refund requests."

The internet disruptions hindered real-time routing of electronic transactions by charging entities to the authority's Electronic Transfer Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS), resulting in some transactions being wrongly classified.

To address this, the GRA said it has put in place temporary procedures to process delayed "Offline Transactions" to ensure e-levy is only charged on applicable deals.

323202421953-8eu2xkjwvr-img1817.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumis alleged neglect of responsibilities, party conflicts NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumi’s alleged negl...

38 minutes ago

'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate comment puts our lives at risk' — GRA workers union blasts Bawumia over 'harassment' comments 'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate ...

38 minutes ago

24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Forensic Psychiatrist 24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Fo...

38 minutes ago

Ato Forson trial: Court issues arrest warrant for third accused person Ato Forson trial: Court issues arrest warrant for third accused person

2 hours ago

Internet outages: Well let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charges — GRA Internet outages: ‘We’ll let charging entities refund all wrongful e-levy charge...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're giving life to the gay community; you're not worth celebrating —Atik Mohammed rebukes Akufo-Addo Anti-LGBTQ bill: You're giving life to the gay community; you're not worth celeb...

3 hours ago

We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch — WAPCo ‘We've resumed gas delivery at Tema facility after system glitch’ — WAPCo

3 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africaleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame ‘A-G has been legendary for giving illiberal, politically divisive advice to aut...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Akufo-Addo would've committed contempt if he had received the anti-gay bill’ — ...

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbinleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘Speaker had no legal basis to halt approval of ministers’ — Lawyer

Just in....
body-container-line